Royal Family Mourns Soldier's Death at Horse Show

The Royal Family, including King Charles, was deeply saddened by the death of a soldier from the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The soldier was fatally injured after falling from their horse during the performance.

Sophie and her daughter Lady Louise Windsor were pictured piloting their own carriages at the Royal Windsor Horse Show today. The pair took part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society on day four of the horse show, which is the only time the private grounds of Windsor are open to the public.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, wore a navy blue velvet suit paired with a matching hat and a crisp white shirt as she took to the driver's seat. Meanwhile, Lady Louise, 22, wore a khaki tweed jacket paired with a hat featuring a band of lime green fabric to complement the tonal look for the carriage driving event.

Lady Louise, who is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews, accepted a 'paid job' at the Royal Windsor Horse Show as officials praised the 'hard-working' royal and said she was a 'real asset' to the team. Nick Brooks-Ward, director of the event, told Vanity Fair: 'Lady Louise is one of the chief organizers, essentially operating a first concierge service.

'She’s a great worker and a real asset to the team with no airs or graces. It’s a proper paid job and there’s no special treatment because of who she is.

' The Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, wore a navy blue velvet suit paired with a matching hat and a crisp white shirt as she took to the driver's seat. Meanwhile, Lady Louise, 22, wore a khaki tweed jacket paired with a hat featuring a band of lime green fabric to complement the tonal look for the carriage driving event.

The pair took part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society on day four of the horse show, which is the only time the private grounds of Windsor are open to the public. King Charles was also seen arriving on Saturday morning, wearing a classic Harris tweed jacket and holding a classic countryside walking stick.

Prior to his arrival, he had expressed being 'greatly shocked and saddened' after a soldier from the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, was fatally injured following an incident on Friday evening. The rider was said to have fallen from their horse at around 7pm, having just exited the arena following the performance. They were given immediate treatment, but sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. Police said next of kin had been informed and are being supported.

The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King was 'greatly shocked and saddened' to learn of the death, adding that he 'will be in touch with the family to share his personal condolences.

' They added: 'While His Majesty and other Members of The Royal Family were present at the arena at the time the incident took place, they were not made aware of the severity of the situation until later. 'The thoughts and most heartfelt sympathies of the whole Royal Family are with the victim's loved ones and military colleagues at this time of grief.





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Royal Windsor Horse Show Pol Roger Meet Of The British Driving Society Sophie And Lady Louise Windsor Duchess Of Edinburgh King Charles Royal Family Soldier's Death Horse Show Incident Buckingham Palace

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