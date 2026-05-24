Royal Family Rental Scrutiny: Public Accounts Committee Investigates Lavish Properties

The Public Accounts Committee will investigate rental agreements for some of the Crown Estate's most lavish properties, including St James's Palace, Kensington Palace, and Great Windsor Park. The review is expected to shed light on the rental arrangements of high-profile non-working royals, potentially revealing 'zero' and 'peppercorn' rents.

The Public Accounts Committee , a public body, will investigate rental agreements for some of the Crown Estate 's most lavish properties, including St James's Palace , Kensington Palace , and Great Windsor Park.

The review is expected to shed light on the rental arrangements of high-profile non-working royals, such as Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Princess Michael of Kent, potentially revealing 'zero' and 'peppercorn' rents. Royal author Norman Baker, speaking to the Daily Mail, criticized the arrangements, stating that applying a peppercorn rent instead of market value represents a loss to the taxpayer. He also suggested that non-working royals should not benefit from grace-and-favour or peppercorn rent arrangements.

The review will also highlight how these properties are often second homes, used sporadically, and the issue of how many rooms a royal family needs. For example, Prince Edward's Bagshot Park residence has 120 rooms for his family. The Public Accounts Committee's investigation will also examine the rental arrangements of other royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke and Duchess of Kent, who have benefited from grace-and-favour properties.

The committee's findings are expected to address the issue of whether these royals are paying a fair market rent for their properties, and the potential financial implications for taxpayers. The investigation comes amid public scrutiny of the Royal Family's rental arrangements, particularly after the controversy surrounding Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. The committee's findings could have significant implications for the future of royal finances and the public perception of the monarchy





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Royal Family Rental Agreements Crown Estate Public Accounts Committee Princesses Eugenie Beatrice Princess Michael Of Kent Peppercorn Rent Grace-And-Favour Windsor Great Park Kensington Palace St James's Palace

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