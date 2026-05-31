Royal Family's Housing Costs: Waleses' Lease and Peppercorn Rents

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have leased Forest Lodge for 20 years, paying stamp duty and £307,200 annually, while other royals have used nominal peppercorn rents on Crown Estate properties.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, together with their three children, moved from Adelaide Cottage to the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park last autumn.

The royal couple has secured a 20-year lease on the property, planning to make it their private family home until at least 2045. Prior to moving, they paid an estimated £42,000 in stamp duty-a tax typically levied on property purchases in England or Northern Ireland, but which can in rare cases apply to expensive or long-term rentals-on the same day the lease was signed, July 21 last year.

In addition to the stamp duty, they are paying an annual rent of £307,200 from their private income. Forest Lodge has provided what is described as a "fresh start" for William and Kate after a challenging period that included Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024. The family now enjoys relatively simple and low-key weekends at home.

They often watch television together-Kate favors MasterChef, William prefers sports, and both enjoy The Traitors-and the parents act as a taxi service for their children: Prince George, 12; Princess Charlotte, 11; and Prince Louis, eight, driving them to parties and matches. The residence itself underwent a £1.5 million restoration in 2001 to preserve its period features. While William and Kate pay a substantial rent, some senior royals have historically benefited from "peppercorn" leases-nominal rent agreements with the Crown Estate.

For example, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh pay £90,000 annually for Bagshot Park, a sum the National Audit Office deemed market value after renovations. Previously, Prince Andrew occupied Royal Lodge for nearly 20 years with a peppercorn rent before relocating to a smaller property. These arrangements highlight the varied financial terms within the royal family's use of Crown Estate properties





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Prince William Kate Middleton Forest Lodge Stamp Duty Peppercorn Rent Crown Estate Windsor Great Park Royal Family Finances

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