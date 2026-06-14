Royal Family’s Trooping the Colour Draws Concern for Duke of Kent’s Solitary Balcony Appearance

During the Trooping the Colour ceremony, viewers expressed sadness over the Duke of Kent standing alone on the Buckingham Palace balcony, sparking social media reactions and questions about the royal family's arrangement.

Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the British sovereign's official birthday, unfolded with its usual pageantry on a sunny June day. Thousands lined the Mall to watch the military procession, while the Royal Family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional RAF flypast.

However, the event sparked an unexpected wave of sympathy from viewers, many of whom expressed sadness over the solitary figure of the Duke of Kent. At 90 years old, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, stood noticeably apart from the main cluster of senior royals, prompting a flood of comments on social media. One observer wrote on X, formerly Twitter: 'Aww, sad to see the Duke of Kent all by himself on the side.

' Another added: 'Why was the wonderful Duke of Kent right down one end of the balcony by himself? Couldn’t someone go and stand with him, or have him move over near the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester? I was in tears. He looked so alone.

' The sentiment was echoed by many who watched the BBC broadcast, with some questioning the seating arrangement and others feeling that the elderly royal deserved more company. The Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is the eldest working member of the Royal Family and continues to carry out official duties despite using a walking aid.

His presence at Trooping the Colour has been a fixture for decades, but this year’s pared-back balcony appearance saw him positioned at the far end, away from King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children. Instead, he stood alongside Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

While the Duke played no part in the King’s Birthday Parade itself, he spent much of the flypast standing proudly, occasionally raising his mobile phone to capture videos of the cheering crowds below. This gesture delighted some fans, who saw it as a sign of his engagement and enjoyment.

Nevertheless, the visual contrast between his isolated spot and the close-knit grouping of the immediate royal family drew widespread comment. The BBC’s coverage also came under scrutiny, with viewers complaining that the camera work focused too heavily on the central royals, often missing the Duke of Kent’s interactions. One viewer remarked: 'The Duke of Kent is located at a considerable distance from the others on this balcony, poor man, he is really kept apart.

' Another asked: 'What’s up with Prince Edward (Kent) standing away from the family? ' Despite the criticism, palace officials have not commented on the arrangement, but royal experts suggest it may simply reflect the practicalities of accommodating a large family on a crowded balcony. The Duke of Kent, who has served the monarchy for over seven decades, remains a beloved figure, and his solo stance did not diminish the festive spirit.

As the crowds cheered and the Red Arrows streaked across the sky, the focus returned to the celebration itself. For many, however, the image of the 90-year-old duke standing alone served as a poignant reminder of the changing face of the Royal Family, where younger generations take center stage while older members gradually step back





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