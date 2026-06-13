Royal Family Shares Heartwarming Behind-the-Scenes Moments at Trooping the Colour

King Charles leads slimmed-down royal contingent in official birthday celebrations, with intimate family video released by Prince William and Kate.

The British Royal Family showcased their close-knit bond in touching behind-the-scenes footage released during Trooping the Colour, the annual parade marking the sovereign's official birthday.

King Charles III led a streamlined group of senior royals onto the Buckingham Palace balcony, joined by Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, as London was adorned in red, white, and blue. The celebration featured a spectacular flypast by the Red Arrows, after which Prince William and Catherine shared an intimate Instagram video capturing the family laughing and joking together.

In the clip, typically reserved Princess Anne, 75, was seen in fits of laughter, while King Charles appeared delighted by something Catherine said. The video was captioned: 'All set for The King's Birthday Parade!

' Prince William, 43, who rode on horseback in the procession, was heard asking an aide 'How are you? ' before mounting his horse, Darby, and later confirming he felt 'good' ahead of the parade. The footage also showed Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, enjoying their carriage ride, and King Charles and Queen Camilla sharing a lighthearted conversation before departing for Horse Guards Parade.

Well-wishers wearing Union Jack t-shirts waved excitedly for the cameras, with one Instagram user commenting 'Beautiful family,' and a fan who travelled to The Mall saying it was 'such a delight' to see them in person. The Princess of Wales, 44, looked ethereal in a sky blue Catherine Walker coat dress and matching Philip Treacy hat. She sat next to her youngest son, Prince Louis, eight, during the royal carriage procession.

Prince Louis, known for his cheeky antics, put on an animated display, while Charlotte and George looked smart in matching outfits. The King wore his military uniform, and Queen Camilla donned a red silk crepe Grenadier Guards uniform dress by Fiona Clare as they traveled from Buckingham Palace to the parade grounds.

Also on the balcony were the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, 90, whose wife the Duchess of Kent died in September 2025, appeared for the flypast after missing the carriage procession.

Trooping the Colour once featured over 40 royals on the balcony, but in recent years, only working royals and the Wales children have attended, in line with the King's slimmed-down monarchy approach. The event drew throngs of fans to The Mall, who witnessed a stunning display of military pomp and pageantry at Horse Guards Parade. The future heir to the throne, Prince George, exchanged a smile with his mother, while Princess Charlotte waved elegantly.

Prince Louis continued his reputation for lively expressions, pulling faces and gesturing excitedly. The family's togetherness was evident throughout the day, from the carriage rides to the balcony appearance. The intimate video released by the Prince and Princess of Wales offered a rare glimpse into the family's private moments, reinforcing their image as a modern, close-knit unit. The celebration not only honored the King's official birthday but also highlighted the continuity and evolution of the British monarchy under Charles's reign.

As the Red Arrows painted the sky, the royal family stood united, embodying tradition while embracing a more streamlined future





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Family Trooping The Colour King Charles III Prince William Princess Of Wales British Monarchy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trooping the Colour in pictures as crowds gather to celebrate King's birthdayThe royal family will join thousands of spectators in Whitehall for the annual event

Read more »

Prince George Joins Siblings at Trooping the Colour as Royal Family Celebrates King's Official BirthdayPrince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis participated in the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, marking the King's official birthday and highlighting the Grenadier Guards' 370th anniversary, while the future king prepares for entry to Eton College.

Read more »

Royal Children's Playful Moment and Family Unity Define Trooping the Colour 2025Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were spotted peeking through a Buckingham Palace window before joining the Royal Family on the balcony for the annual Trooping the Colour flypast. The event showcased coordinated family outfits, military precision, and a visibly thinner royal lineup, highlighting the evolving nature of the monarchy.

Read more »

Trooping the Colour 2024: The Royal Family's Spectacular Display of Pageantry and UnityThe Royal Family assembled for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking King Charles III's Official Birthday with a grand military parade. The event highlighted the Wales family's prominence and the King's role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, featuring traditional pageantry and a reduced balcony appearance.

Read more »