Royal Mail continues to miss first-class delivery targets for the tenth consecutive year, prompting criticism from Citizens Advice and calls for stricter regulatory action.

Royal Mail is currently failing to meet its first-class delivery targets for the tenth consecutive year, a streak that new management insists requires extended time to reverse. The postal service, which is owned by International Distribution Services ( IDS) and backed by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, maintains that it remains broadly on track with its strategic reforms. These changes include delivering second-class mail every other day and eliminating Saturday postal deliveries entirely.

Service Targets Fall Short of Regulatory Standards

Royal Mail reported that it delivered 82.5 per cent of first-class mail the next day and 87.2 per cent of second-class mail within three working days during the second quarter of the year. These figures represent a decline from the first quarter, where performance stood at 85 per cent for first-class and 91.4 per cent for second-class items. The regulatory body Ofcom mandates a 90 per cent next-day delivery rate for first-class mail and a 95 per cent three-day delivery rate for second-class items. Although Ofcom previously lowered these targets as part of universal service reforms, the latest performance still misses the required benchmarks.

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Citizens Advice Condemns Inconsistent Service Quality

Citizens Advice criticized the postal firm for its persistent failure to meet first-class standards for ten years and second-class standards for seven years. Tom MacInnes, the director of policy at Citizens Advice, argued that reliable letter delivery should not be as unpredictable as rolling dice. He highlighted that the current potluck service consumers receive is unacceptable and noted that Ofcom's efforts to hold the firm accountable have had no tangible impact. MacInnes urged the regulator to escalate its actions and block Royal Mail from raising stamp prices while it continues to miss annual delivery targets.

Leadership Changes and Workforce Reduction Plans

As part of its strategy to cut costs and adapt to a changing market, Royal Mail announced that up to 2,500 head office and support function jobs will be eliminated by the end of 2027. The company also confirmed that chief executive Alistair Cochrane will retire at the end of the year and be replaced by Paul Ablin, the current chief financial officer for both IDS and Royal Mail. These leadership and structural shifts are part of a broader effort to stabilize the business model amidst declining traditional mail volumes.

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Financial Results Show Mixed Revenue Trends

In the first six months of its financial year ending September 30, Royal Mail saw a 3.9 per cent rise in revenue to £4.1 billion. While parcel revenues increased by 8 per cent, this was offset by a 0.8 per cent drop in letter revenues, reflecting an overall 8 per cent decline in letters sent and an 8 per cent rise in parcels shipped. The parent group, IDS, reported a 6.3 per cent increase in overall revenues, driven by a 10.2 per cent surge in its GLS parcel service across Europe.

Future Cost Pressures and Service Adaptation Challenges

Royal Mail cautioned that its second-half financial performance will be negatively impacted by the delay in implementing price increases for access business mail, which includes marketing letters, household bills, and medical appointment notices. These price hikes were originally scheduled for October but have been postponed. The firm stated that the scale and pace of universal service changes mean progress on service quality will not be linear. Management emphasized that delivery offices require time to adapt to new processes before customers can expect more reliable service throughout the transition period.