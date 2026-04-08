Royal Mail Raises Stamp Prices Again Amidst Delivery Failures

Royal Mail has increased stamp prices yet again, despite failing to meet delivery targets. First-class stamps now cost £1.80 and second-class stamps cost 91p.

The price of a first-class stamp has increased by 10p, now costing £1.80, while second-class stamps have risen by 4p to 91p, despite Royal Mail 's continued failure to meet delivery targets. This marks a significant price hike, with first-class stamps more than doubling in price over the past six years due to eight separate increases, and second-class stamps experiencing six price rises. This comes after Royal Mail admitted missing delivery targets in the most recent quarter, with only 73.

7% of first-class mail delivered on time, falling short of the 93% target. This situation has drawn criticism, with concerns raised about the impact of these price increases on consumers, especially considering the persistent issues with timely deliveries. Citizen Advice have expressed their concerns, emphasizing the need for higher standards alongside higher prices, and advocating for a link between stamp price rises and Royal Mail's performance. The company’s inability to meet its delivery obligations and the continuous price increases raise questions about the value proposition for customers and the effectiveness of the current operational strategies.\Royal Mail attributes the price increases to rising delivery costs, decreasing letter volumes, and an expanding number of addresses. Richard Travers, managing director of letters at Royal Mail, said that while they are sensitive to affordability, they need to balance this with the rising costs of delivering mail. They highlighted that UK adults now spend a relatively small amount annually on stamps and the significant drop in letter volumes compared to two decades ago. The last time Royal Mail met its annual target for first-class post delivery on time was in 2019-20. The company, owned by International Distribution Services (IDS) and acquired by Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group for £3.6 billion last June, is urging for reforms. Ofcom has already cleared Royal Mail to scrap second-class letter deliveries on Saturdays and introduce alternate weekday service, though this change is still being piloted. Negotiations with the Communications Workers Union (CWU) regarding the rollout of universal service changes are ongoing, with talks extended due to a lack of agreement. Royal Mail argues that despite these price increases, UK stamp prices remain lower than the European average.\Further complicating matters, Royal Mail faced delays due to adverse weather conditions and staff sickness at the beginning of the year. The company cited storms and higher-than-usual sick absences as contributing factors. Moreover, the watchdog Citizens Advice revealed that Royal Mail failed to deliver letters to 16 million people on time during the Christmas period, a significant increase from the previous year. This festive slump, affecting 29% of UK adults, saw 5.7 million customers missing vital letters about important matters, leading to considerable distress among those affected. The ongoing issues with timely delivery, coupled with the latest price increases, raise serious concerns about the reliability and value of Royal Mail's services, especially as crucial communications like medical appointments and legal documents are impacted





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