Royal Marine Jay Hare overcame severe facial trauma and a suicide attempt after an IED explosion in Afghanistan. He now leads HorseBack UK, helping other veterans heal.

Royal Marine Commando Jay Hare awoke in a Selly Oak Hospital bed in Birmingham in November 2008 with a face that was no longer his own. The twenty-seven-year-old had just emerged from a two-week induced coma after surviving an improvised explosive device blast in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Medics gently asked if he wanted to see a mirror, knowing the trauma he had endured. Hare agreed, expecting to see the man he was before the explosion shattered his body.

The reflection showed a stranger. The blast had destroyed his nose, torn apart his upper lip, and taken his left leg below the knee, several fingers, and one eye. Doctors had performed emergency stitches in a military field hospital, but the damage was extensive. Hare described this moment as the darkest time in his life, staring at a visage that felt completely alien to his internal sense of self.

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The Moment Jay Hare Almost Ended It

Days after waking, while recovering in the hospital under strict isolation due to severe infection risks, Hare made a desperate request to his visitors. He asked them to bring him a nine-millimeter pistol, stating clearly that he did not believe he could continue living in his current state. His friends were stunned by the sudden turn toward suicide, a common tragedy among veterans who struggle with visible disfigurement and trauma.

Hare's survival was not guaranteed from the moment his luck ran out in the Sangin Valley. Known as the Valley of Death, this area was notoriously dangerous. Hare had stepped directly onto a hidden explosive while patrolling. His fellow marines dragged him nearly a kilometer through forty-five-degree heat to an extraction point, ignoring the risk of secondary devices. He was airlifted out, losing consciousness as medics fought to stop the bleeding.

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How Surgeons Used a Mustache as a Guide

The reconstruction process began in the Camp Bastion Field Hospital, where surgeons faced an almost impossible task. Years later, Hare asked one of his doctors how they knew where to start rebuilding his facial structure. The surgeon explained that Hare's moustache provided the essential guide. The remaining facial hair acted as a map, allowing medical professionals to reconstruct features with some semblance of original symmetry.

The medical journey lasted five years and included eleven operations. Hare underwent numerous skin grafts and reconstructive surgeries as his body slowly healed. The uncertainty of what he would look like after each procedure was immensely scary. He had always looked like his father, a former Royal Navy serviceman, and that resemblance was a core part of his identity. Losing that likeness felt like a threat to who he was as a person.

Reconnecting With Family and Identity

Before the explosion, Hare had a wife and a four-year-old daughter. While lying in the hospital bed, he worried deeply about how his young child would react to seeing her father. He feared she would not recognize him and wondered if he could even cuddle her safely without causing pain or fear. When she eventually visited, after the infection risks subsided, Hare saw the hesitation in her eyes.

His daughter seemed to be thinking that while it was her Daddy, it was not the Daddy she remembered. However, she adapted quickly. Hare recalled a moment when she ran off with his prosthetic leg to paint its nails, signaling her acceptance of his new reality. This interaction marked a turning point, allowing Hare to begin rebuilding his role as a father and a partner despite the scars.

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Founding HorseBack UK to Help Veterans

Today, at age forty-five, Jay Hare is a director at HorseBack UK, a Scottish charity dedicated to helping veterans, emergency service personnel, and vulnerable young people. The organization uses working with horses to facilitate healing and rebuild lives. This role allows Hare to channel his experience into helping others who are struggling with similar physical and psychological wounds.

His story of survival is being documented in a new film titled Unmasked: The Face I Found, directed by Lee Mancini. The documentary explores questions of identity, asking who you are when everything that defined you has been stripped away. This is a question facing many British military veterans, as more have died by suicide than were killed in combat during the twenty-year war in Afghanistan.

The Long Road to Acceptance for Jay Hare

Recovery for Hare was not linear. The five years following the bombing were filled with pain and uncertainty. He gradually learned to accept a new face that emerged from the surgeries. While scarring remains, the relief of no longer seeing the initial horror of his first post-coma reflection was huge. He noted that he is not the Adonis he thought he was in his twenties, but he looks OK.

Hare's journey from a tearaway teenager in North Wales to a respected charity director illustrates a profound transformation. He grew up listening to war stories from his uncle, who was captured at Dunkirk, and his father, a WWII veteran. Joining the Royal Marines at nineteen, he found pride in being a well-trained Commando. Now, he uses that same discipline to help others navigate their own darkest times.