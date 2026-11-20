British Royal Marines from 40 Commando defeated Ukrainian and US teams in the Drone Crucible competition in Bavaria, highlighting the UK's new £25million drone investment.

British Royal Marines from 40 Commando have been crowned the top drone operators in Europe after defeating Ukrainian forces in a high-stakes competition. The victory was achieved at the inaugural Drone Crucible event held in the Grafenwöhr training area in Bavaria. This specialized contest pitted elite military units against one another to determine supremacy in unmanned warfare technologies.

Drone Crucible Competition Details

The three-day wargame featured more than 400 sorties by participating teams from across the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. British soldiers competed against specialized crews from Ukraine, the United States, Germany, and Latvia. A five-strong squad of Marines based in Taunton, Somerset, emerged as the champions after demonstrating superior unmanned warfighting skills throughout the event.

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Each nation was tasked with hunting targets located more than two kilometres away. Operators first used surveillance drones to confirm the identity of targets before launching kamikaze attacks with first-person view attack bots. The teams also had to demonstrate advanced flying skills by navigating tight quarters, weaving through two-storey buildings, and negotiating narrow spaces.

The final test involved conducting a coordinated swarm attack on a single target. Crews had to strike the target three times in rapid succession to complete the challenge. The United States National Drone Association praised the Royal Marines for their outstanding performance, professionalism, and dedication during the intensive competition.

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Tactical Advantages and Team Performance

Major William Docherty heads the Information Warfare Company at 40 Commando and expressed satisfaction with his team's rapid adaptation to the contest requirements. He noted that the Marines learned at pace despite minimal preparation time as a cohesive unit. The team performed exceptionally well against experienced pilots from the special operations community of other nations.

This victory comes as Britain announced a £25million investment in new drones for the armed forces. The military continues to roll out unmanned technology to troops stationed on NATO's eastern flank in Estonia. The funding will deploy hundreds of one-way attack drones used to disable tanks and eliminate personnel.

The financial injection will also double the number of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance drones available to soldiers. This increase aims to help troops spot threats more rapidly in potential conflict zones. The expansion of drone capabilities is a direct response to the evolving nature of modern warfare.

Modern Warfare Lessons from Ukraine

General Sir Roly Walker, the head of the Army, emphasized that Ukraine has demonstrated the critical importance of seeing and striking first. He stated that the side with superior visibility and protection holds a significant advantage in modern war. The British Army is acting on these lessons by increasing its drone count and electronic warfare capabilities.

Drone warfare now dominates the battlefield in Ukraine, with unmanned aircraft responsible for more than 90 per cent of casualties in the conflict. New figures released from Kyiv this week indicated that Ukrainian Defence Forces struck more than two million Russian targets with drones since the beginning of 2026.

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According to Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, about 320,000 Russians have been killed or severely injured this year due to drone strikes. October recorded the highest number of drone strikes, with more than 257,000 incidents logged. Recent operations included swarming attacks across Russian-occupied territory.

Recent Strategic Drone Operations

Ukraine recently deployed thousands of drones across Russian-occupied territory to bombard air defence positions around Crimea. The swarming attack punched a hole through Russian defences, allowing Ukrainian missiles to hit and destroy a section of the 12-mile-long Crimean bridge. This successful operation on Tuesday highlighted the lethal potential of coordinated drone strategies.

The success of British forces in Bavaria mirrors the tactical innovations seen in Ukraine. The integration of FPV bots and surveillance drones allows for precise targeting and rapid response. This technology is becoming a cornerstone of NATO defensive strategies in Eastern Europe.

The £25million investment ensures that British troops are better protected and more lethal when it matters most. General Walker stated that this readiness is essential for fighting and winning alongside NATO allies. The Drone Crucible victory serves as proof of the Royal Marines' growing expertise in this critical domain.