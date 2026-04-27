Royal Marines Captain on Trial for Rape, Allegedly Ignored 'No, No, Stop It'

A Royal Marines captain is accused of rape and sexual assault after allegedly ignoring a woman's repeated refusals and pleas to stop during an encounter at a military base in Dorset. The prosecution details a pattern of disregard for her boundaries and a claim that the defendant suggested she fabricated the allegations due to embarrassment.

A Royal Marines captain is standing trial accused of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration, and sexual assault following an incident at a military base in Dorset on November 24, 2023.

Captain Ricky Shepherd, 47, allegedly attacked a woman after they met at an officers' mess bar. The prosecution, led by Richard Onslow, detailed to Bournemouth Crown Court how the complainant explicitly stated her disinterest in any sexual activity, repeatedly saying 'No, no, stop it.

' The court heard that the woman had initially intended to sleep on a sofa in the mess and informed Shepherd of this. Despite her clear boundaries, Shepherd allegedly invited her to his room, sending a series of suggestive messages via WhatsApp, including asking if they 'fancy each other' and offering her to 'sleep in my bed.

' She consistently responded with her desire to simply sleep. Upon arriving at Shepherd’s room, the complainant refused a beer and explicitly stated that nothing would happen.

However, the prosecution alleges that Shepherd then engaged in unwanted sexual contact, beginning with grinding against her while she lay at the edge of the bed. She reiterated her lack of consent, stating she had an early start and saying 'Thank you but no.' The alleged assault continued with Shepherd repeatedly grabbing her chest and attempting to have sex with her, ignoring her verbal protests and physical attempts to resist.

The complainant testified in a video interview that she 'froze' due to fear of the potential consequences of making a scene and not knowing who else was nearby. She described Shepherd as 'completely and utterly focused' on his desire, seemingly disregarding her repeated refusals and pleas to stop.

The prosecution further detailed an instance where Shepherd allegedly attempted to force himself on her while she was asleep, becoming more aroused as she struggled and said 'No.' The Crown argues that her eventual acquiescence, described by her as 'deciding to get it over with,' does not constitute consent. The following morning, Shepherd reportedly acted casually while driving the complainant to her car.

The prosecution contends that Shepherd disregarded the complainant’s clear and repeated expressions of non-consent, simply 'carrying on regardless.

' He has claimed the sexual encounter was consensual and suggested the complainant may have fabricated the allegations due to embarrassment or fear of being seen. The complainant reported the incident to two individuals the day after it occurred and subsequently sought medical attention, where bruising was documented on her chest, legs, and arms. She formally filed a complaint with the police in January 2024.

In her video interview, she expressed her initial trust in Shepherd due to his position as an officer, stating he 'should have the integrity to know there are boundaries.

' She also acknowledged she should have recognized his level of intoxication. Shepherd, formerly based at Hamworthy, Poole, denies all charges, and the trial is ongoing. The case highlights the critical importance of consent and the devastating impact of sexual assault, particularly within a hierarchical environment like the military





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Rape Sexual Assault Royal Marines Military Court Case Consent Dorset Bournemouth Crown Court

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