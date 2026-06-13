Royal Milestones: First Trooping the Colour Appearances

From Prince Charles' debut in 1951 to Meghan Markle's appearance in 2018, Trooping the Colour has marked significant moments in the lives of the British royal family.

Trooping the Colour, an annual event in the British royal calendar, celebrates the official birthday of the monarch. It brings together members of the royal family , marking significant milestones for its participants.

In 1951, a young Prince Charles made his debut at Trooping the Colour, sitting between his aunt, Princess Margaret, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in a carriage returning to Buckingham Palace. A month before her wedding to Prince Charles, Diana attended Trooping the Colour 1981, riding in a carriage with her future brother-in-law, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince William's first appearance was in 1984 at the age of nearly two, while his brother Harry was less than a year old when he appeared on the palace balcony in 1985. Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, made his first appearance in 1980, surrounded by royal family members. His sister, Zara Tindall, stepped onto the balcony in 1984 with Prince William and Lady Davina Windsor.

Princess Eugenie, daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew, made her balcony debut in 1998 at the age of eight. Sophie Rhys-Jones, now the Duchess of Edinburgh, joined the royal family on the balcony for her first Trooping the Colour in 1999, exactly one week before her wedding to Prince Edward. Queen Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, joined her husband, Charles, on the balcony for her first Trooping the Colour in 2005, just two months after their wedding.

Lady Louise Windsor looked comfortable in her first Trooping the Colour appearance in 2009. Less than two months after her wedding, Catherine, then the Duchess of Cambridge, attended Trooping the Colour for the first time in 2011. Prince George made his debut in 2015 ahead of his second birthday, while his sister, Princess Charlotte, made her balcony debut in 2016 in the arms of her mother.

Meghan Markle made her first and only Trooping the Colour balcony appearance in 2018, less than a month after her wedding to Prince Harry





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trooping The Colour Royal Family Prince Charles Princess Diana Prince William Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth Peter Phillips Zara Tindall Princess Eugenie Sophie Rhys-Jones Queen Camilla Lady Louise Windsor Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Prince George Princess Charlotte Meghan Markle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trooping The Colour 2026 - date, time and important order of eventsKing Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton will all be attending the Trooping the Colour event in London this weekend to mark the King's official summer birthday. Here's all the times and details you need to know.

Read more »

Trooping the Colour: Diana's 1987 Suit and Kate's 2026 Coat Dress Echo Fashion LegacyTrooping the Colour, the official birthday celebration of the monarch, features the iconic RAF fly-past and the royal family's balcony appearance. The event is renowned for memorable fashion moments, particularly those of Princess Diana. A fashion editor highlights Diana's 1987 off-white Jan Van Velden suit with a peplum and a Philip Somerville hat as a timeless look, relevant for the 2026 feminine tailoring trend and potentially for Princess Kate. Meanwhile, Kate's 2026 'Bria' coat dress by Catherine Walker sparked comparisons to a similar 1988 coat dress worn by Diana, designed by the same label, showing a recurring style of bold contrasting lapels and cuffs.

Read more »

Royal Children Steal the Show at Trooping the Colour: A Look Back at Their Sweetest MomentsFrom Prince Louis's playful antics to Charlotte's poised grace, the Wales children have created unforgettable memories at the annual Trooping the Colour parade. This article highlights their most endearing appearances over the years, including George's debut in 2015 and the family's coordinated outfits.

Read more »

King Charles Displays 11 Medals at Trooping the Colour, Highlighting Royal Military HonorsKing Charles, despite never serving in active combat, wore 11 medals during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, showcasing his historic and honorary military decorations, including the Golden Jubilee Medal, Naval Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, and honors from Commonwealth nations such as Canada and New Zealand

Read more »