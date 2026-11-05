Royal Navy Captain Martyn Mayger Jailed for Sexual Assault on HMS Tyne

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger received a four-month prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault against a junior officer aboard HMS Tyne.

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger, the commanding officer of the Royal Navy warship HMS Tyne, has been sentenced to four months in prison following a conviction for sexual assault against a junior officer. The incident occurred on May 10, 2025, shortly after Mayger assumed command of the vessel, which is tasked with protecting British waters from Russian submarines.

Immediate Custody Sentencing Details

Mayger was handed the custodial sentence by Judge Advocate Tom Mitchell at the Military Court Centre in Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire. The judge described the case as exceptional, emphasizing that the offense required immediate imprisonment due to the severe breach of duty by a ship's captain. Mayger appeared stunned upon receiving the verdict, which concluded a trial held earlier in the year.

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Assault Incident at Shetland Distillery

The assault took place after Mayger and other crew members had been drinking at a whisky distillery in the Shetland Islands. Following the excursion to Lerwick, the group returned to the ship's wardroom where Mayger, who was intoxicated, allegedly groped a junior officer. The victim reported the incident, which involved Mayger touching the sailor's backside and placing hands on his hips while claiming it was teasing about weight.

Court Martial Defense and Rejection

During the proceedings at the Military Court Centre, Mayger argued that his actions were merely horseplay and not sexual in nature. He denied the sexual nature of the contact, stating he was making fun of the victim's size. However, the court rejected this defense, noting that Mayger admitted to the touching but denied it was sexual. The judge highlighted that Mayger stepped back and questioned the victim's reaction before assaulting him again.

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Operational Impact on HMS Tyne

Judge Advocate Mitchell noted that the offense had a direct operational effect on HMS Tyne, which is one of the busiest vessels in the Navy's fleet. The ship was alongside port and not on active maneuvers when the assault occurred, but the removal of the commanding officer disrupted operations. Mayger was marched off the ship within days of taking charge, leaving the vessel without its leader at a critical time.

Future Patrols and Security Roles

HMS Tyne has a history of high-profile patrols, including monitoring the Russian spy ship Yantar in the North Sea in January 2025. The vessel also shadowed the Russian frigate Neustrashimy in July 2026 during a live fire exercise off Plymouth. Mayger had previously advised ministers on sea support for Ukraine while in command, overseeing a budget of £100m and 100 deployed personnel before his conviction.