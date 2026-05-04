The Royal Navy’s frigate fleet has been reduced to just five vessels with the decommissioning of HMS Iron Duke due to ongoing technical issues, while advisors to the Defence Secretary express serious concerns about inadequate military funding and investment.

The Royal Navy ’s operational strength has diminished with the decommissioning of HMS Iron Duke, leaving the fleet with only five frigates. This retirement stems from persistent technical difficulties that have plagued the warship since 2017, despite a substantial £103 million refit completed just three years ago.

Over 1.7 million man-hours were dedicated to attempts to repair and maintain HMS Iron Duke, a significant drain on the Royal Navy’s resources at a time when the UK’s defence capabilities are under intense scrutiny. The decision to withdraw the vessel is part of a broader plan to modernize the fleet, replacing older Type 23 frigates with the more advanced Type 26 and Type 31 designs, with a commitment to deliver 13 new warships in the coming years.

This transition is further complemented by the First Sea Lord’s vision of a ‘Hybrid Navy,’ integrating crewed vessels and submarines with unmanned drone ships to enhance future naval operations. The situation is exacerbated by broader concerns regarding defence funding and investment. Recent reports indicate that the Army currently lacks the financial resources to procure new weaponry before 2030, with limited funds even for maintaining existing conventional platforms like helicopters.

This financial strain has prompted several high-profile advisors to the Defence Secretary to publicly criticize the government’s approach to military spending. Retired general Sir Richard Barrons, a former close aide to Defence Secretary John Healey and co-author of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review, has voiced strong concerns about the Ministry of Defence’s perceived regression in military investment.

He highlighted the lack of transparency surrounding the Defence Investment Plan (DIP), stating that the armed forces understand their objectives but are constrained by insufficient funding. This sentiment is echoed by former Nato Secretary General George Robertson, who has called for urgent recapitalization of the armed forces, and Fiona Hill, a foreign affairs advisor who criticized the lack of urgency in preparing the UK for potential conflict.

The decommissioning of HMS Iron Duke also follows criticism from US officials, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, regarding the state of the Royal Navy. The timing of HMS Iron Duke’s withdrawal is particularly sensitive, coming shortly after HMS Dragon, the sole vessel deployed to the Gulf in response to the conflict with Iran, was forced to return to port for urgent repairs.

Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartilidge has seized upon the growing chorus of criticism, arguing that the government needs to reallocate funds, potentially from the Chagos Islands lease deal, to bolster military investment and accelerate the delivery of the new frigates. The Ministry of Defence maintains that decommissioning decisions are made as part of routine force planning, balancing operational needs and affordability, and emphasizes its commitment to building a ‘new hybrid navy’ through investments in submarines, warships, and autonomous vessels.

However, the concerns raised by advisors and opposition figures underscore a growing sense of unease about the UK’s ability to maintain a credible and effective defence posture in an increasingly volatile global landscape. The lack of a clear and funded investment plan, coupled with the retirement of key assets like HMS Iron Duke, raises questions about the long-term sustainability of the Royal Navy and the broader UK armed forces





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Navy HMS Iron Duke Defence Spending Military Investment Frigates Type 26 Type 31 Hybrid Navy Ministry Of Defence Strategic Defence Review

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Low on energy? These 7 iron supplements are a gentle way of upping your iron levelsFeeling tired all the time? Low iron could be the cause. We round up the best iron supplements to boost energy and reduce fatigue.

Read more »

New jobs at Royal Mail after concerns raised over delayed deliveriesNew jobs are being created by Royal Mail in Shrewsbury after concerns were raised by the town’s MP about long delays in delivery times.

Read more »

The controversy around the National Memorial Arboretum's name changeThe site is to be known as the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens from September.

Read more »

Royal Navy chief backs drones, autonomous weapons in ‘Hybrid Navy’: Plan mixes crewed ships, robot escorts, and long-range strike to bolster a stretched fleet

Read more »

Roman's £40 floaty 'no-iron' spring blouse 'looks beautiful on''It's amazing material, and I feel absolutely amazing when I wear it'

Read more »

Royal Navy combines basic training for officers and ratingsRecruits will train together at HMS Raleigh before officers attend Britannia Royal Naval College.

Read more »