Royal Navy Trainee Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Recruits

Able Seaman Lacey White receives an 18-month community order for sexually assaulting and harassing fellow female recruits at HMS Raleigh during basic training.

Able Seaman Lacey White has been sentenced to an 18-month community order after pleading guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and disgraceful conduct against fellow female recruits at the Royal Navy base.

The Bulford Military Court in Wiltshire heard that White, who was 19 at the time of the offenses, targeted four women during their basic training at HMS Raleigh in Cornwall, creating an environment of fear and violation for her peers.

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Court Details Sexual Assault Allegations

Commander Paul Patterson presented evidence that White engaged in persistent and invasive behavior, including following a 17-year-old recruit into shower blocks and making inappropriate physical contact while the victims were attempting to maintain their personal hygiene routines.

The prosecution detailed how White made unwanted sexual advances, such as grinding against a recruit who was bent over and squeezing the breasts of another trainee, actions that the court described as demeaning and sexually violent towards the victims.

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Victim Impact Statements Read

One victim, who was underage at the time, stated in a personal statement that she felt her sense of safety and innocence was shattered, noting that she trusted the Royal Navy to provide a secure training environment that was completely compromised by White actions.

Another recruit described feeling vulnerable and defenseless, emphasizing that White obsessive behavior, which included lying next to sleeping victims and singing graphic sexual chants, caused lasting mental health impacts that persist to this day.

Defense Argues Misread Social Cues

Defense attorney Ben Thompson argued that White, who has since been diagnosed with autism and is taking antidepressants, joined the service seeking lifelong friendships but tragically misread social cues and failed to understand the boundaries of her interactions.

Thompson stated that White left the military after realizing her actions were unacceptable, asserting that her intent was not to cause harm but stemmed from a desperate and misguided desire to connect with others during her training period.

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Sentencing And Future Restrictions

Assistant Judge Advocate General John Atwill imposed an 18-month community order requiring 160 days of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 years, while also mandating that White report to the police for five years due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

Atwill noted that White poses a low risk of reoffending but emphasized that her behavior was deliberate and unacceptable, adding that if she had still been in active service, she would have faced immediate dismissal from the military ranks.