Royal Photographer Chris Jackson Shares Iconic Moments Behind the Lens

Renowned royal photographer Chris Jackson discusses his experiences capturing memorable moments with the British royal family, including candid shots and historic events. His new book, Modern Majesty, showcases his work.

Chris Jackson , the royal photographer whose name might not be immediately familiar to everyone, has captured some of the most iconic images of the British royal family . He has a front-row seat to numerous historic moments, offering a unique perspective on the lives of the monarchy. Jackson recently spoke to Daily Mail about his experiences, shedding light on the unexpected moments and the essence of royal photography.

He highlighted that things don't always go according to plan, which makes the job all the more interesting. Jackson recalled anecdotes like umbrellas turning inside out and communication misunderstandings between the monarch and international leaders, explaining that these moments are all part of the experience. He noted that the royals are adept at handling these situations gracefully, ensuring the comfort of their hosts and guests. Jackson's work extends beyond capturing posed portraits, often capturing raw emotion and candid moments that define the royal family's public image. Jackson's most memorable images include the wedding of Prince William and Catherine, and a portrait of King Charles III. He also captured a striking photograph of Princess Catherine wearing a mask at Prince Philip's funeral, a powerful image that resonated deeply with the public. Jackson explained that he initially disliked photographing people in masks because they often hide emotion, but this particular image was an exception. The isolation of her eyes, visible through the mask, conveyed a sense of profound emotion, especially when transformed into a black and white image. Jackson's new book, Modern Majesty, which will be available online from April 16 and in stores from June 16, reflects on these and other memorable photos from his career. The book offers a collection of his best work, including never-before-seen pictures, allowing him to reflect on the historical significance of the moments he has captured. The book is priced at $125. Jackson emphasizes that royal photography is about capturing moments in history. It's not about creating the 'perfect' photo but documenting a significant event that will be examined and referenced for decades. His photographs of the joyous newlyweds William and Catherine and the masked Princess Catherine are perfect examples of this. They capture the spirit of the moment and reflect the changing times and emotions of the people involved. Jackson's long career as a trusted photographer has given him the opportunity to understand the different personalities of the senior royal family members. His work has become a historical archive that allows us to look back at the historical moments and important changes in the lives of the royal family. Jackson's book, Modern Majesty, is a testament to the fact that his work is very emotional, and he believes that the emotions in these pictures are very stark. Jackson believes that the emotional images he has taken resonate with people and that they are symbolic of the future





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