Royal Photographer Chris Jackson Shares Memories of Iconic Moments

Renowned royal photographer Chris Jackson discusses his career capturing iconic images of the British royal family. The article explores Jackson's experiences, including his favorite photos, his approach to royal photography, and the stories behind his images. His new book, Modern Majesty, will feature a collection of these images.

Chris Jackson , a renowned royal photographer, shares intimate insights from his career capturing iconic images of the British royal family . Jackson, whose name might not be immediately recognized by everyone, is the lens behind some of the most memorable photographs of the royals, including the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine and the 70th birthday portrait of King Charles III.

Jackson spoke with the Daily Mail, offering a unique perspective from his front-row seat to historical moments, and revealing the unpredictable nature of royal photography. He reminisced about various instances, from minor incidents like umbrellas turning inside out to more significant ones, such as communication misunderstandings between monarchs and international leaders. Jackson emphasized that these moments are all part of the experience, and the royals, including Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles, adeptly handle these situations to ensure their guests and those they meet feel comfortable. Jackson's observations reflect a unique understanding of his work and the individuals he photographs. Jackson's new book, Modern Majesty, which is set to be released, features a collection of his most memorable royal photos, including previously unseen images, providing a personal reflection on his career. Among these is the striking image of Princess Catherine at Prince Philip's funeral, wearing a mask, taken during the height of COVID-19 restrictions. Jackson found the image particularly impactful and liked the decision to release it in black and white, highlighting the emotion conveyed through her eyes despite the mask. He noted the image's resonating power, with many commenting on the sense of symbolism it evoked. For Jackson, royal photography is about capturing moments as they unfold, often outside of one's control, which generates excitement and anticipation. This approach to photography is highlighted in his upcoming book. Jackson also reflected on other memorable images, like the joyful faces of newlyweds William and Catherine, just after their wedding. He believes a successful royal photo captures a moment in history that will be studied for decades. Years of experience have given Jackson the opportunity to get to know the personalities of senior royal family members. His work emphasizes the importance of documenting these unique moments in history. The photographer's book offers a glimpse into his creative process and his perspective on the individuals he has photographed. Jackson's work showcases the human side of royalty, capturing genuine emotions and providing a window into their lives. The new book Modern Majesty will be priced at $125 and is set to be available online from April 16 and in stores from June 16, presenting a collection of royal photos, and offering insights into the historical moments captured by Jackson





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