Royal Privileges and Taxpayers' Money

The article discusses the controversy surrounding Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who have been living rent-free in royal palaces for over two decades. The author argues that this treatment is unacceptable at a time of economic hardship for ordinary Britons and that the princesses should be cut off from royal privileges. The article also touches on other celebrity news and events, including the wedding of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner and the knighting of Idris Elba.

For many years I have written about the absurdity of the pampered non-working royal sisters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Of how damaging these two cling-ons have been to the slimmed-down monarchy.

Of the way they have enjoyed vast privileges courtesy of their dishonoured father and the royal title he was forced to give up. And of how, each time they appear in public, they remind us of their family's disgraceful legacy. As Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's biographer Andrew Lownie wrote in his bombshell book Entitled, Beatrice and Eugenie 'claim they're modern princesses juggling jobs and children, but they're just as entitled as their parents'.

So it comes as no surprise to learn from a report by the National Audit Office that both princesses have been living rent-free in royal palaces for more than two decades. Yes, that's right, they haven't paid a single penny in rent after being secretly subsidised first by the late Queen and now by King Charles. Both women have high-flying, successful husbands. They have multi-million-pound homes of their own.

So why on earth are they allowed to have free lodgings in palaces maintained by the Sovereign Grant, which is essentially taxpayers' money - Beatrice and her family at St James's Palace, Eugenie and her clan in Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace? Such treatment sits very uneasily with Prince William's desire to end the scourge of homelessness in this country.

As Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's biographer wrote, Beatrice and Eugenie 'claim they're modern princesses juggling jobs and children, but they're just as entitled as their parents'. The time has come, I am afraid, to cut off Beatrice and Eugenie from royal privileges. At a time of economic hardship for ordinary Britons, it is utterly unacceptable for them to continue to enjoy their luxurious homes for nothing. Mystery surrounds pictures of the former Prince Andrew with a huge bruise on his face.

Maybe his furious ex-wife Fergie finally caught up with him. Critics of Sydney Sweeney's somewhat depraved nude performances in the final series of Euphoria say she is finished as an actress. Hmmm, they said the same of Baywatch's Pamela Anderson and Kim Kardashian after they were both embarrassed by sex tapes. And look where they are now: Kim K's worth $1.9billion and Pamela a very respectable $20million.

Hannah's hunk A siren in red on the cover of Variety magazine, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham reveals that eight years after splitting from Gianluca Cugnetto, she has found love again with surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary. Although the pictures of them when they officially came out do not bode well, with Nick appearing uncomfortable in a tux and looking as if he'd prefer to be in his scrubs in the operating theatre.

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner's Sicilian wedding celebration is said to have cost around £1.5million - small fry given their combined worth of £90million. George and Amal Clooney's nuptials, also a three-dayer in Italy, cost around £3.4million. So isn't there something adorable about Dua and Callum's modesty and obvious love for each other. Hail the heroesReasons to be cheerful.

One: the magnificent actor Idris Elba is knighted by King Charles in recognition of his services to young people and charity work. Two: Both Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been honoured for services to making us feel proud to be British and forever happy, humming the tune to Bolero even four decades later. With apologies to Ian Dury and The Blockheads, sadly in this crazy world even I can't think of a third reason.

Westminster wastrelsShame on all of them - Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage. After 18-year-old Henry Nowak's murderer was sentenced to 21 years and details of what happened finally emerged, including that impossible-to-forget video of Henry's treatment by police in his final moments, his father Mark expressly asked for his death not to be used to create tension and division. Yet each of these politicians has done just that, politicising the tragedy to further their own ends.

Amid this misery, may I refer all who mourn Henry to a video posted by his older sister Olivia. Entitled Forever 18, it shows her dancing with her little brother. Such happy pictures and surely the image those who loved Henry want to hold in their hearts. Much has rightly been written about Henry's father's stoicism.

Yet what caught my eye was the moment his mum walked along Downing Street, ahead of his dad and stepmum. She seemed to wipe away a solitary tear and my heart bled for her. Once it was the Wags such as Victoria Beckham who carried designer handbags as they headed for the World Cup.

Now it's the England players themselves: among them striker Ivan Toney with his £35,000 Hermes Birkin and £8,000 man bag, and Ollie Watkins with a £65,000 carry-o





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Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Royal Privileges Taxpayers' Money Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Idris Elba Celebrity News

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