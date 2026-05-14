Royal Renovations and High Society Chronicles

An in-depth look at the costly Buckingham Palace refurbishment, royal carriage mishaps, and latest updates from the world of celebrity and arts.

The ongoing refurbishment of Buckingham Palace represents a mammoth financial undertaking, costing taxpayers an estimated 369 million pounds. At present, the palace is a hive of intense activity where ancient floorboards are being ripped up and the iconic Grand Staircase is hidden behind a network of scaffolding.

Even the delicate cornicing in the Picture Gallery has undergone meticulous repair to restore its former glory. While the project remains on schedule for completion next year, a significant controversy has emerged regarding the actual utility of the building. Nicky Haslam, a renowned interior designer and long-term confidant of the royal family, has voiced a stark warning.

He suggests that if King Charles continues his preference for living at Clarence House, which is located just 300 yards away, the entire expenditure might be fundamentally wasted. Haslam argues that transforming the palace into a mere office space would strip the residence of its inherent magic and prestige. He believes that the public views the palace as the jewel in the crown and expresses doubt that Prince William will utilize it as a primary home in the future.

This shift in purpose could have dire financial ramifications, as the palace previously earned roughly 20 million pounds annually from visitor entrance fees. Haslam warns that if the public perceives the building as nothing more than a bureaucratic headquarters, the allure for tourists will vanish, and the investment will not be recouped. Beyond the renovations, the royal household has faced some clumsy moments during the preparations for the State Opening of Parliament.

A rehearsal on Sunday took a chaotic turn when a royal carriage collided with a gateway. It appears the Lords gateway had not been raised sufficiently, leading to a crash that sent a wooden crown finial flying through the air. The incident caused significant distress among parliamentary staff and led to frosty interactions between the royal footmen and the administrative workers. The carriage required urgent repairs to ensure it could be safely used for the actual event.

These mishaps highlight the immense logistical pressure involved in maintaining the rigid traditions of the British monarchy while managing aging infrastructure and complex choreography under the gaze of the public. In the world of entertainment and high society, Margot Robbie recently turned heads with a daring fashion statement in Londons West End. Attending the opening night of the play 1536, which she co-produced, Robbie channeled the flamboyant aesthetic of 1980s pop icon Adam Ant.

She wore a Napoleonic-style officer jacket that echoed the bold looks of the singer known for hits like Prince Charming and Stand And Deliver. The play, written by Ava Pickett, delves into the Tudor era and the tragic beheading of Anne Boleyn. Robbie described her creative partnership with Pickett as a spontaneous decision made over martinis. Her presence at the Ambassadors Theatre added a layer of modern glamour to a production focusing on the historical drama of Henry VIII.

Meanwhile, other figures from the royal periphery and the arts are reflecting on their personal evolutions. Chelsy Davy, once known for her high-profile relationship with Prince Harry, has spoken openly about the challenges of modern motherhood. Now a mother of three with her husband Sam Cutmore-Scott, she admits that her social life has diminished significantly.

Davy describes the overwhelming exhaustion that comes with balancing professional work and raising children, noting that she no longer possesses the energy she had in her twenties. She expressed deep admiration for those who manage to maintain a vibrant social calendar while managing a household. In a different vein, Anton Du Beke, the Strictly Come Dancing judge, is planning a literary pivot. While he is famous for ballroom-themed novels, he intends to venture into the world of crime thrillers.

A devoted fan of Agatha Christie, Du Beke hopes to bring a sense of mystery and suspense to his future writing, citing Hercule Poirot as a constant inspiration in his home. Additionally, the talented mimic Rory Bremner continues to use his gifts for personal amusement, admitting that he often uses his impressions to play pranks on others, describing his playful nature as being sixty-five going on twelve





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Buckingham Palace King Charles Margot Robbie British Monarchy Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBC Breakfast presenter pays tribute to royal super fan after sad deathBBC Breakfast presenters Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell remembered the royal fan and campaigner who 'always had a smile on his face'

Read more »

Royal British Legion officers removed over charity's operationInternal documents, obtained by BBC News NI, reveal a litany of concerns across branches in Antrim, Tandragee, and Finaghy, as well as at district committee level.

Read more »

The 6 Best Audemars Piguet Watch Collaborations of All Time, Ahead of Swatch Royal PopRevisit Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet's collaborations with other brands and public figures ahead of the Swatch Royal Pop, a Royal Oak reinvention.

Read more »

Call for Royal Regiment of Scotland to get freedom of GlasgowA Labour councillor will present a motion on Thursday which suggests giving the honour to the British Army regiment.

Read more »