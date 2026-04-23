Royal Rift Widens: Harry and Meghan's Commercial Ventures Spark Concern During King Charles' US Visit

King Charles' state visit to the US is overshadowed by growing anxieties surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's commercial activities and their impact on the monarchy's future. Concerns over breaches of previous agreements and the potential for damaging the Royal Family's reputation are mounting.

As King Charles and Queen Camilla embark on their historic state visit to Washington D.C. on Monday, a parallel narrative unfolds concerning Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

While the King’s visit aims to strengthen Anglo-American relations, particularly amidst ongoing global tensions like the situation in Iran, the activities of the Sussexes are generating considerable internal concern within the Royal Family. Reports suggest that Harry and Meghan are effectively operating as a ‘Montecito branch’ of the House of Windsor, a claim amplified by briefings to sympathetic journalists following their recent tour of Australia.

This tour, while presented as a series of public engagements, was simultaneously leveraged for commercial ventures, raising questions about the couple’s adherence to previous agreements regarding the use of their royal titles for financial gain. The crux of the issue lies in a perceived breach of the agreement reached at the 2020 Sandringham Summit, where Harry pledged not to exploit his royal connections for profit.

The Australian tour, however, saw instances like Meghan attempting to sell the clothing she wore during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne through an AI-powered fashion portal she is invested in. This juxtaposition of charitable work with commercial activity has drawn criticism and echoes concerns that the late Queen Elizabeth II would have found deeply troubling.

The King, acutely aware of the potential damage to the monarchy’s reputation, is reportedly hesitant to directly confront his son and daughter-in-law, fearing further estrangement. Royal officials are said to be walking on eggshells when discussing the Sussexes, anxious to avoid any statement that could cause offense. Despite the lack of a planned meeting during the US visit, there are ongoing efforts to facilitate Harry’s return to Britain in July, potentially with Meghan, for the first time in four years.

The situation is further complicated by Prince Harry’s recent, unannounced visit to Kyiv, framed as a gesture of support for Ukraine. While presented as a humanitarian effort, it also serves to maintain his public profile and potentially bolster his brand. This shift away from the initial plan of securing lucrative media deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify towards a more visible, quasi-royal role raises fundamental questions about the future of the monarchy.

Concerns within the royal household extend to security arrangements, with civil servants voicing objections to reinstating automatic, taxpayer-funded security for the Sussexes, fearing public backlash. A source close to the Royal Family indicates that the King desires a closer relationship with his son and grandchildren, envisioning future reunions in Britain. Harry himself has invoked the memory of his mother, Princess Diana, suggesting she would approve of his current path, emphasizing the importance of service and helping others.

However, critics argue that funding this ‘service’ through commercial endeavors undermines the principles of selfless dedication and could ultimately erode the integrity of the monarchy. Some within the Royal Family believe drastic measures, such as stripping the Sussexes of their titles – mirroring the approach taken with Prince Andrew – are necessary to protect the institution’s reputation and prevent the emergence of a ‘money-making royalty’ model that could threaten the House of Windsor’s long-term survival





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