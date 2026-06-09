Royal Roundup: King Charles Presents New Colours, Princess Anne's Busy Day, and International State Visits

A comprehensive overview of recent royal activities including King Charles and Queen Camilla presenting new colours to the Grenadier Guards, Princess Anne's multiple engagements from an Olympic reunion to a memorial unveiling, and President Steinmeier's state visit to the Netherlands. Also covered are the King and Queen's recent Northern Ireland tour, their appearance at the State Opening of Parliament, and the wedding of Peter Phillips.

The British royal family maintains a hectic schedule with numerous official engagements taking place across the United Kingdom and abroad. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will present new colours to the Grenadier Guards at Buckingham Palace .

One of these colours will be carried by The King's Company Grenadier Guards during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony at The King's Birthday Parade on Saturday, a significant tradition in the royal calendar. Meanwhile, the Princess Royal, Anne, has a full day of activities. She will attend a reunion for the 1976 Olympic Games held in London.

Later, in her capacity as Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Engineers, she will join the organization's Annual Awards Dinner at Chartered Accountants' Hall. Her itinerary also includes unveiling a memorial at Brookwood Military Cemetery in Woking, Surrey, honoring military personnel. Internationally, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier commences a state visit to the Netherlands, with a state banquet scheduled for Tuesday evening; Princess Amalia, the Dutch heir to the throne, is anticipated to be among the guests.

In other news, HELLO! magazine's Royal Editor Emily Nash is traveling to New York City with cohosts to discuss the British royal family's historical affinity for the city. Back to recent past events, King Charles and Queen Camilla served as a blended family example during the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on 6 June at All Saints Church in Cirencester, though they had to depart the reception early due to a prior commitment.

Their recent three-day visit to Northern Ireland concluded with a public meet-and-greet in Conway Square, following a surprise trip that was kept largely under wraps. Earlier, during a community visit in Northern Ireland, the King encountered a lighthearted moment while attempting to cut cake at the Warehouse Community Centre, which did not proceed exactly as planned.

Additionally, the royal couple attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster for the King's Speech on Wednesday, marking a key constitutional event





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King Charles Queen Camilla Princess Anne Grenadier Guards Trooping Of The Colour Buckingham Palace Windsor Castle 1976 Olympics Worshipful Company Of Engineers Brookwood Military Cemetery Frank-Walter Steinmeier Netherlands State Visit Peter Phillips Wedding Northern Ireland State Opening Of Parliament King's Speech

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