Royal Runs Marathon for Veterans' Mental Health Charity

Alexander Ogilvy, a royal family member, completed the Southampton Marathon to raise funds for Head Up, a charity providing mental health support to war veterans founded by a former colleague of Princes William and Harry.

Royal family member Alexander Ogilvy , a distant cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, recently participated in the Southampton Marathon to raise funds for Head Up , a mental health charity supporting war veterans.

Ogilvy, 29, who is 60th in line to the throne and has been described as 'Britain's most eligible bachelor', completed the race on May 3rd to benefit the organization founded by Paul Minter, a former Household Cavalry soldier. Minter served alongside Princes William and Harry during their military careers. Head Up provides crucial mental health support to veterans, offering retreats and resources to help them manage the challenges they face after service.

Minter himself completed a remarkable 5,000-mile run around the UK in 2022, raising £400,000 for the charity. Alexander Ogilvy, now commissioned into the Blues and Royals, actively promoted his fundraising efforts on Instagram, sharing images of his run and a link to the donation page. He encouraged his followers to contribute to Head Up, highlighting the charity's work in providing soldiers with ongoing mental health support.

Ogilvy's connection to the military is further strengthened by his recent graduation from the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst and potential participation in the Trooping the Colour parade next year. He is the grandson of Princess Alexandra, a beloved cousin of the late Queen, and maintains a relatively low profile despite his royal lineage. His participation in the marathon and support for veterans aligns with the broader royal family's commitment to mental health awareness and support for the Armed Forces.

Princes William and Harry have long been advocates for mental health, launching the Heads Together campaign in 2016 and collaborating with Meghan Markle on the Every Mind Matters Campaign in 2019. Harry's own military service, including two tours in Afghanistan, and William's time as an RAF Search and Rescue Pilot, have given them firsthand insight into the challenges faced by service personnel.

The support from Alexander Ogilvy for Head Up demonstrates a continued dedication within the royal family to addressing the mental health needs of veterans. His fundraising efforts are likely to be viewed favorably by members of the Firm, given their established ties to the Armed Forces and commitment to charitable causes. The young royal's blend of good looks, academic achievements, and dedication to service has garnered attention, and his support for Head Up further solidifies his positive public image





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