Royal Security faces major scrutiny after illegal intruders breached Anmer Hall. Former police chief compares incident to historical royal breaches as security protocols undergo urgent assessment.

Royal Security is undergoing a comprehensive review following a significant breach at Anmer Hall, the country residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales. The incident, described by security experts as the most serious intrusion at a royal home since the late Queen Elizabeth II was visited by an unauthorized guest in her bedroom, has prompted immediate operational assessments across the monarchy's properties.

Police were dispatched to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk shortly before 6pm on Monday after reports of suspicious activity near the stately home. Officers subsequently arrested two men in the vicinity of the property. The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were not present at the residence at the time, having returned to their primary home at Windsor Castle.

Also read Kate and William's Anmer Hall country estate in Norfolk 'broken into by intruders'

Charges Against Suspects in Norwich Court

Arilen Ndoci, aged thirty-two, and his alleged accomplice Mirgen Doku, aged thirty-four, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face charges of burglary and trespass on a protected site. The court heard evidence that both individuals are Albanian nationals who entered the United Kingdom illegally. A third suspect associated with the crime remains at large as investigations continue.

Prosecutor John Cooper detailed the alleged method of entry to the court, stating that the defendants climbed a drainpipe to access the dressing room of Anmer Hall. They are accused of stealing a pair of cufflinks belonging to the Duke of Edinburgh and a clock of unknown monetary value. Mr. Doku is listed as residing in South Kensington, west London, while Mr. Ndoci has no fixed address.

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Comparison to Historical Royal Security Breaches

Former head of Met Police royalty protection, Dai Davies, has characterized this event as the worst royal security incident he has witnessed since the notorious 1982 intrusion by Michael Fagan. Fagan scaled the drainpipe of Buckingham Palace and sat on the late Queen's bed, an event that fundamentally changed palace security protocols. Mr. Davies noted the striking similarities in the climbing method and the unauthorized access through a lower-floor window.

The breach also draws comparisons to the Christmas Day 2021 incident at Windsor Castle, where Jaswant Singh Chail entered the palace armed with a loaded crossbow. Chail was subsequently sentenced to nine years in jail, becoming the first person in the UK convicted of treason since 1981. These historical precedents highlight the severe vulnerabilities that can exist even at highly protected royal residences.

Impact on Royal Residences and Future Protocols

The Palace is now set to conduct a thorough security review of Anmer Hall and other royal residences, according to reports from The Times. Mr. Davies explained a critical gap in current protection measures: while senior royals receive personal protection officers, these officers do not typically secure vacant properties. This distinction leaves large estates like Anmer Hall potentially exposed during periods when the occupants are at their primary London or Windsor residences.

Anmer Hall, a ten-bedroom house built in 1802 and purchased by Queen Victoria in 1862, has served as a private sanctuary for the Royal Family. It was reported to be Kate's preferred retreat during her recent cancer treatment, where she filmed her video announcing the end of chemotherapy. The property underwent a £1.5 million refurbishment completed in 2014, enhancing its comfort and security features prior to this incident.

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William Resumes Duties Amidst Security Concerns

Despite the alarming nature of the break-in, Prince William continued his public schedule on Tuesday, attending long-planned engagements at Windsor Castle and the South Central Ambulance Service. The future king visited an ambulance garage and held a reception for paramedics, demonstrating a continuation of royal duties following the security alert at the Norfolk estate.

During his visit, Prince William spoke with local crews and listened to the story of paramedic Hannah Flower, aged thirty-seven. Flower shared how trauma therapy, specifically eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR), helped her cope with burnout and the stress of her daughter Edith's leukemia diagnosis. Her recovery story provided a positive note during a day marked by underlying concerns about the safety of royal properties.