Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attended the 'Coward' screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, showcasing their glamorous attire designed by Zuhair Murad and Sahag Arslanian. The twins' appearance drew focus to a French-Russian actress who made an elegant tribute to the late royal, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana's niece posed as a vision in blush-nude sequins and beaded attire on the Cannes red carpet, accompanied by her sister. The £15,000 designer gown featured a sculpted high neckline and cascaded onto the iconic carpet in sheer fabric adorned with intricate geometric beadwork and glittering sequins.

Amelia wore drop-diamond earrings and styled her hair into a slicked-back bun for the star-studded evening, opting for a matching smokey eye and nude lip. Her sister Eliza chose an embellished beaded chest piece black mermaid dress with a halter neck. The happy couple visited Cannes, staying at the Hotel Le Meurice, and shared romantic photos from their trip. The event drew attention to the late royal as a French-Russian actress paid an elegant tribute with her attendance





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Princess Diana's Niece Cannes Film Festival Gowns Gong Xi Tribute

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