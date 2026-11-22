The newly opened London Museum unveils Queen Elizabeth II's private switchboard and rare royal artifacts, offering a tangible glimpse into centuries of British monarchy history at Smithfield Market.

The London Museum prepares to welcome visitors with a historic debut on Saturday, November 28, in the newly restored Smithfield Market building on the edge of Clerkenwell. The centerpiece of this major cultural event is a telephone switchboard that once facilitated communications for the late Queen Elizabeth II within her royal residences. This Private Branch Exchange, which connected internal household lines to external government and military communications, marks the first public display of such a device in this context. The installation serves as a tangible link to the daily operations of the Royal Household during the late twentieth century, offering a unique perspective on the monarchy's use of technology.

The Mechanics of Royal Communication

Private Branch Exchange technology was originally installed in a room adjacent to the Court Post Office in 1930 after the Royal Household discovered that servants were eavesdropping on private conversations. The device remained in use within the Palace until the end of the 1960s and featured hundreds of connection points with labels reflecting the vast breadth of the Royal Household. These labels identified specific locations including the bedrooms of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, as well as functional areas like the lift engineers, flower room, silver pantry, and nursery. The Queen's personal extensions were distinctly colored red, while external direct lines connected to royal residences such as Clarence House, government buildings, Whitehall, Metropolitan Police Inspectors, and military officers.

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Stakeholders in Historical Preservation

The opening of the London Museum represents the culmination of an eighteen-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage and the Victorian Society to prevent the demolition of the Smithfield Market building. Designed by Sir Horace Jones, the site was saved after winning two public inquiries in 2008 and 2014, alongside creative protests such as Lady Gaga lookalikes marching on Parliament. In 2015, the London Museum announced its plan to relocate to this site after the City of London corporation purchased it for a £437 million restoration project. Lead curator Annette Day emphasizes that the switchboard is significant not just for Her Majesty, but for understanding the collective experience of all individuals within the Royal Household, noting that visitors will be fascinated by the mix of printed and handwritten labels.

A Journey Through Royal Technology

The operational history of the switchboard spans over six decades, beginning its life in the state apartments of Kensington Palace in 1912 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather, King George V. It was moved to Lancaster House, a mansion on The Mall near Buckingham Palace, the following year and remained there until the Second World War. The device returned to Kensington Palace during the 1951 Festival of Britain and stayed until 1975, when it was relocated to London Wall. Throughout its service, two male telephonists from the General Post Office manned the switchboard, utilizing the number Victoria 4832 which it retains to this day. Security was maintained through password verification before calls were patched through, ensuring the privacy of the sovereign and their inner circle.

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Additional Monarchical Artifacts on Display

Beyond the communication technology, the museum will showcase rare and fragile items from across centuries of British royal history. Visitors will see the blue-green silk vest worn by King Charles I when he was executed in Whitehall in 1649, which will be on display for only six months due to its extreme fragility. Legend holds that the King wore an extra shirt to conceal his shivering so it would not be mistaken for fear. Other notable items include Queen Victoria's mourning dress for the death of her grandson Prince Albert Victor, her coronation slippers, a 1950s television set featuring a portrait of the young Elizabeth II's coronation, and a cardboard periscope used to see over crowds.

Impact on Public Engagement with History

The inclusion of these diverse artifacts allows the London Museum to present a comprehensive narrative of royal life that extends beyond ceremonial duties to include personal and technological evolution. The presence of items such as a bedroom key belonging to Henrietta Howard, mistress to King George II while she served as Queen Caroline's Lady of the Bedchamber, adds layers of intrigue regarding court dynamics. By placing the Queen Elizabeth II switchboard alongside these historical relics, the museum highlights the continuity of royal traditions while showcasing the modernization of the monarchy. This extensive collection, now housed in the historic Smithfield Market, promises to provide deep insights into the personal and public lives of Britain's monarchs for years to come.