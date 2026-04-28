Royal Tea Party: King Charles and President Trump Share Earl Grey and Diplomacy

King Charles and Queen Camilla began their state visit to the US with a private tea reception at the White House, hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania. The event featured Fortnum & Mason teas, a symbolic setting, and a focus on strengthening transatlantic ties.

King Charles and Queen Camilla embarked on the first day of their state visit to the United States, warmly welcomed by President Trump and First Lady Melania at the White House .

The visit, intended to strengthen transatlantic ties, began with a private tea reception in the Green Room, steeped in symbolism and adhering to English royal protocol. The royal couple enjoyed a selection of teas from Fortnum & Mason, including the monarch’s favoured Earl Grey and Royal Blend, served in elegant silver pots and accompanied by a delightful spread of cakes, madeleines, and finger sandwiches.

The setting itself was rich with historical references, featuring a painting of Independence Hall and Federal-style furniture, subtly acknowledging the enduring relationship between the two nations. A notable detail was the provision of generous amounts of honey, catering to President Trump’s known preference for sweets. The atmosphere was carefully managed, with discussions shielded from public view, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding the visit and the importance of fostering positive relations.

The arrival of the King and Queen was marked by traditional formalities, including a red carpet welcome at a military base and a motorcade to the White House. Exchanges of greetings between the Queen and First Lady Melania, and between King Charles and President Trump, set a cordial tone for the visit. The Green Room, transformed into a temporary art gallery, showcased Ferdinand Richardt’s painting of Independence Hall, a powerful symbol of American liberty.

The meticulous attention to detail extended to the tea service itself, with Fortnum & Mason teas shipped directly from the UK, as the brand has limited retail presence in the US. King Charles, known for his discerning palate, likely appreciated the selection, particularly the Earl Grey, a black tea with bergamot notes.

The tea was brewed and served with precision, adhering to the King’s preference for a specific temperature of 100 degrees, and accompanied by a splash of milk and natural sweeteners. Beyond the diplomatic significance, the tea party offered glimpses into the personal touches and preferences of both the royal and presidential couples. From Queen Camilla’s designer handbag to the security details subtly visible in mirrored surfaces, every element contributed to the overall narrative.

The Green Room’s décor, including the silk wallpaper handpicked by Jackie Kennedy and the painted lamps, added to the room’s elegance and historical charm. The extended duration of the private talks, exceeding the initial 30-minute allocation, suggested a productive and engaging exchange between the leaders. The visit represents a crucial moment in Anglo-American relations, aiming to reaffirm shared values and address contemporary challenges.

The carefully curated details of the tea reception, from the choice of tea to the presentation of the refreshments, underscored the importance of symbolism and protocol in international diplomacy, and the desire to create a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for the visiting dignitaries. The event was a blend of tradition, diplomacy, and personal touches, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the state visit





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