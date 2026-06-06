Royal Tension at Peter Phillips Wedding Amid Rent Controversy

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie appeared visibly stressed while attending the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling following reports that their royal residences are privately funded by the King.

The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling was intended to be a joyous occasion, bringing together members of the British Royal Family at All Saints Church in Kemble.

However, the atmosphere surrounding the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was described as markedly strained. As the daughters of the former Duke of York arrived with their spouses, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, the celebratory mood was overshadowed by a recent and controversial National Audit report. This report brought to light the fact that the two princesses have not paid any rent for their royal residences, a revelation that has sparked significant public debate and scrutiny.

According to the observations of body language expert Judi James, the contrast in demeanor among the group was stark. While Beatrice, Eugenie, and Jack appeared to be bracing themselves for the barrage of camera flashes and media attention, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seemed to embrace the spotlight. James noted that Edoardo acted as a lightning rod for the group, displaying a level of gallant confidence that seemed designed to deflect attention away from the tense princesses.

His actions were described as irrepressible, from the dramatic way he closed his umbrella to the assertive manner in which he held Beatrice's hand to offer her support and encouragement. He further demonstrated his upbeat mood by puffing out his chest in a gesture of power and sharing a joyful, emphatic embrace with one of the ushers, effectively attempting to shift the narrative toward celebration.

In contrast, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were observed attempting to maintain a low profile. Eugenie, who is expecting her third child this summer, was seen clutching her coat over her baby bump in what was interpreted as a protective gesture. Jack was seen fidgeting and rooting through his pockets, an action that the expert suggested was a subconscious attempt to distract the press.

The tension was further highlighted by their facial expressions, which suggested they were bracing for the scrutiny that followed them. Despite this, other members of the royal circle seemed unbothered by the controversy, as evidenced by the Prince of Wales warmly greeting Beatrice with a kiss on the cheek during the service. The root of the anxiety stems from the disclosure that Beatrice and Eugenie, who do not carry out official royal duties, have been secretly subsidized for years.

This arrangement began during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who was known to be deeply fond of her granddaughters, and has been continued by King Charles III. The report clarified that the rents for Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace and an apartment at St James's Palace are paid entirely from the King's Privy Purse, which consists of private funds and income from the Duchy of Lancaster.

It is important to note that no taxpayer money was used in these arrangements. This financial support exists alongside the sisters' own substantial assets, including Eugenie's multi-million pound home in Portugal and Beatrice's property in the Cotswolds, adding another layer of complexity to the public's reaction to the news





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