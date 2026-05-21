Royal Visit to Northern Ireland: King Charles III, Queen Camilla Attend Community Events

King Charles III and Queen Camilla carried out engagements in Newtownards, the final day of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. They attended a community hub, visited Ards Allotments, and supported Women's Aid Newtownards.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake at The Warehouse, a former pub in Newtownards now used as a community hub, on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland .

He visited Ards Allotments, which was founded by Maurice Patton and supports the community of volunteers, gardeners, and growers. They met people from agencies and organizations, including the PSNI, food banks, and Community NI, before meeting survivors of domestic abuse and their children. The royal couple also visited Women's Aid Newtownards, providing vital support to those facing domestic abuse





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