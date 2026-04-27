Royal Visit Underway Amidst Heightened Security Following White House Incident

King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun their state visit to Washington D.C., welcomed by President and First Lady Trump. The visit follows a security scare at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, prompting increased security measures.

The arrival of King Charles and Queen Camilla for a state visit to Washington D.C. was marked by a display of diplomatic elegance and heightened security measures.

First Lady Melania Trump showcased impeccable style in a buttercream yellow skirt suit designed by Adam Lippes, a designer previously favored by the First Lady for significant events like the 2025 inauguration. The suit, featuring distinctive round buttons and a crisp collar, was complemented by patterned heels from Manolo Blahnik. President Donald Trump, as is his custom, opted for a classic navy blue suit.

The royal couple were formally welcomed at the South Portico of the White House, posing for photographs alongside the President and First Lady. Queen Camilla, for her part, chose a white chiffon dress by Anna Valentine, adorned with black beaded detailing and a poignant brooch – a gift to Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 during her initial state visit to the United States, displaying both the US flag and the Union Jack.

King Charles mirrored the President’s sartorial choice with a navy blue pinstripe suit. The visit, spanning from April 27th to April 30th, represents King Charles and Queen Camilla’s first official state visit during President Trump’s second term.

However, the celebratory atmosphere is tempered by a recent security scare. Just days prior to the royal arrival, a gunman, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. The incident unfolded amidst a gathering of prominent journalists, celebrities, and cabinet members, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, causing widespread panic.

Allen, armed with a shotgun, handgun, and knives, engaged in a brief exchange of fire with Secret Service agents before being apprehended. One agent sustained a non-life-threatening injury, struck by a bullet that was stopped by their vest. President Trump, swiftly escorted to safety, addressed the nation, stating that such incidents are a consequence of being 'impactful' and vowed to prevent anyone from 'taking over our society.

' The White House has announced plans to reschedule the dinner within 30 days, promising a larger and more secure event. This incident prompted an urgent security review, resulting in 'modest operational adjustments' to the royal visit’s itinerary. Following the welcoming ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla were scheduled to enjoy tea in the Green Room and tour the White House Beehive.

The coming days will include a series of meetings, culminating in a bilateral discussion between President Trump and the King. A State Arrival Ceremony is planned for Tuesday on the South Lawn, followed by remarks from the President. The visit is symbolically significant, commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence from Great Britain, a milestone that has been over a year in the planning.

The incident at the White House Correspondent's Dinner underscores the ongoing challenges of maintaining security in a politically charged environment. The swift response of the Secret Service and the subsequent security enhancements demonstrate a commitment to ensuring the safety of both domestic and international dignitaries. The visit is intended to strengthen the enduring relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, despite the recent unsettling events.

The focus remains on fostering collaboration and celebrating the shared history and values of the two nations, while prioritizing the safety and security of all involved





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