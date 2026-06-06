Royal Wedding Bridesmaids: Three Teenage Girls Form New Sisterhood at Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' Wedding

At the royal wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips, the bride's daughter Georgina and the groom's daughters Savannah and Isla served as bridesmaids, showcasing their growing bond. The three teenagers, who have known each other for years through hockey, arrived at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire with elegance and camaraderie. Their presence highlighted the blending of families, with Harriet having previously spoken about her life as a single mother to Georgina before meeting Peter. The wedding, attended by members of the Royal Family, featured personal touches such as Peter's engagement ring, which honored the late Queen.

Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips ' daughters beamed with pride as they arrived at their parents' royal wedding , serving as bridesmaids. Georgina , 14, from Harriet's first marriage, stood alongside Peter's daughters, Savannah , 15, and Isla , 14, whom he shares with former wife Autumn Kelly.

The three teenagers radiated elegance at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, for the highly anticipated event attended by numerous members of the Royal Family. They appeared especially close, assisting the bride with her veil and gown, and have known each other for years through a shared hockey team. While Georgina, raised by a single mother, only met the wider Royal Family at Balmoral last year, she now formally gains two sisters.

Harriet, 45, previously wrote about her journey as a single parent, describing the bond with Georgina as forged "against the odds" while she worked on the NHS frontline. She noted the stigma of solo parenting but expressed faith that "God is able to turn it for good.

" The couple met after Peter's split from Scottish businesswoman Lindsay Wallace, quickly becoming inseparable. Their relationship moved rapidly; friends said they seemed to have known each other forever. Eyewitnesses reported the girls joined their parents for a public date at the Beaufort Polo Club. For the wedding, the trio were seen practicing at the Gloucestershire venue, holding an imaginary veil.

Harriet and Peter, dating since May 2024, announced their engagement in August, revealing both families were "delighted.

" Peter, 19th in line to the throne, proposed with a ring designed by the same jeweler as the late Queen's 1946 ring, featuring a subtle tribute to her. Harriet, born Harriet Eleanor Sander, has three siblings: Nicholas, Louisa, and Rebecca. The wedding marks a merging of families, with the bridesmaids symbolizing a new chapter for the couple and their children





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Harriet Sperling Peter Phillips Royal Wedding Bridesmaids Georgina Savannah Isla Single Mother NHS Engagement Ring Queen Elizabeth II All Saints Church Kemble Gloucestershire Family Blending

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