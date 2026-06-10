Royal Wedding Fashion Poll: Male Guests Dominate Best Dressed List at Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' Wedding

A Daily Mail reader poll reveals that men, including the Prince of Wales and Jack Brooksbank, topped the best-dressed list at the royal wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips, while women's fashion choices received more divided opinions.

The wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips provided a significant social event where members of the British aristocracy and Royal Family displayed their fashion choices.

A Daily Mail poll conducted among its readers aimed to determine the best-dressed guest, yielding some unexpected outcomes with male attendees securing the top positions. The Prince of Wales, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi claimed the first four spots. Female outfits generated more split opinions.

For example, the Princess of Wales wore a cream boucle Roland Mouret dress with a Jane Taylor boater-style hat and Kiki McDonough earrings, receiving 799 up votes but also 731 down votes, resulting in a 52.20 percent positive rating. In contrast, the Prince of Wales achieved an 84.60 percent approval for his sharp suit, blue waistcoat, and tie from Kemble, which matched the groom's attire. Mike Tindall also embraced a blue color scheme.

The highest-ranked female look belonged to a guest in an elegant blue and red floral gown paired with a cream hat and wedges. Conversely, the least popular was a yellow lace minidress combined with purple accessories. A comprehensive list of rankings, including names and positive percentages for each guest's outfit, was presented, ranging from the Prince of Wales at 84.60 percent down to lower-ranked ensembles.

The article concluded by encouraging readers to participate in the ongoing poll to vote on both the best and worst dressed attendees





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Wedding Fashion Poll Best Dressed Prince Of Wales Princess Of Wales Daily Mail British High Society Wedding Style

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hidden moments from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal weddingRoyal fans might've missed several special moments from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding, including the attendance of the Princess of Wales's ex-boyfriend and Lena Tindall choosing to champion high-street clothes.

Read more »

Peter Phillips and bride Harriet Sperling release stunning official royal wedding photosThe couple married on Saturday in front of family and friends including the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Read more »

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Royal Wedding: What It Was Really LikeHELLO! was on the ground at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding, capturing the behind-the-scenes moments and local gossip.

Read more »

Inside Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips' wedding day - including the sweet tribute to their blended broodHarriet Sperling has married Peter Phillips, daughter of HRH Princess Anne and

Read more »