Royal Wedding Highlights: Historic Rolls-Royce Connects Peter Phillips' Nuptials to Meghan Markle's 2018 Ceremony

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling wed in Gloucestershire, departing in the same Rolls-Royce Phantom IV that transported Meghan Markle to her 2018 wedding. The historic car, a royal fixture since 1950, symbolized continuity amid a guest list marked by royal absences and prominent tiara traditions.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling celebrated their wedding with a stunning departure in the same limited edition Rolls-Royce Phantom IV that carried Meghan Markle to St George's Chapel on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018.

The vehicle, one of only 18 produced between 1950 and 1956 for royalty and heads of state, is a historic royal asset originally ordered for the late Queen Elizabeth when she was a princess. It was delivered to her and Prince Philip in July 1950 and has since been a fixture at major royal events, from the Maundy Money ceremony in 1952 to recent appearances with King Charles.

The claret and black livery has become iconic, and the car even featured a modified driver's seat to accommodate Prince Philip. After their ceremony at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire, the newlyweds shared a kiss in the backseat while waving to well-wishers, echoing Meghan's own arrival eight years prior. Harriet Sperling, aged 45, made a breathtaking entrance in an Emilia Wickstead white gown with a square neckline and lace detailing, complemented by Jimmy Choo shoes and Pragnell earrings.

Her crowning glory was the priceless 'Pragnell' family tiara, a heirloom with links to the coronations of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II. The tiara, blending Edwardian and Deco styles, resembles one famously worn by Princess Royal. Her hair was styled in an elegant bun to showcase the jewel.

The bridal bouquet, crafted by Millie Richardson, included sweet peas, myrtle, and lily of the valley, with the myrtle symbolizing love, beauty, and peace and tying into both Harriet's family and royal traditions. The service was conducted by Reverend Dr Steve Bullock with an address from Reverend Nicky Gumbel, creating an intimate yet dignified atmosphere. The guest list reflected the complex web of royal relationships.

Present were the bride and groom's parents and siblings, including Peter's half-sister Stephanie Hosier and his father Captain Mark Phillips, Princess Anne's ex-husband. King Charles and Queen Camilla attended but left promptly for a helicopter flight to the Epsom Derby. Princess Anne wore a floral dress and yellow jacket despite the rain. Notably absent was Prince Harry, reportedly estranged from Peter for years, while the presence of Prince William underscored the ongoing family dynamics.

Also missing was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, excluded as the monarchy distances itself from his Epstein scandal. The wedding thus became a subtle display of which royal branches are in favor, all underscored by the historic car that bridged generations of royal nuptials





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Meghan Markle Royal Wedding Pragnell Tiara Princess Anne King Charles Prince Harry Royal Family

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