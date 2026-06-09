Royal Wedding in Liechtenstein: Baron Lukas von Lattorff Weds Countess Marie Wilczek

A detailed account of the wedding of Baron Lukas von Lattorff, grandson of Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein, to Countess Marie Wilczek, highlighting the ceremony, the couple's backgrounds, and the history of the Princely House.

On the same weekend that the private nuptials of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and his nurse bride Harriet Sperling dominated British headlines, another royal wedding quietly took place in the heart of Europe.

Baron Lukas von Lattorff, the 26-year-old grandson of reigning Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein, married Countess Marie Wilczek on Saturday, June 6, at the parish church of Stockerau in Austria. The wedding was a low-key affair, reflecting the groom's preference for a private life, as he works as a strategic growth analyst in Vienna.

The bride, who studied education sciences at the University of Fribourg, looked ethereal in a white gown with a square neckline, sheer sleeves, and a cinched waist, accessorized with a lace veil, a diamond and sapphire tiara, diamond earrings, and a bouquet of pink and purple flowers. The newlyweds, who are distant cousins through the Wilczek family line, posed hand-in-hand for official photographs, exuding happiness and elegance. The groom's family background is deeply rooted in Liechtenstein's royal history.

Baron Lukas is the eldest of seven children of Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein and Count Philipp von Lattorf. His grandfather, Prince Hans-Adam II, has been the reigning prince since 1989 and is known for his commitment to the nation's independent foreign policy. Under his leadership, Liechtenstein joined the United Nations in 1990 and the European Economic Area in 1995. The principality, which measures only 15 miles from north to south, has a population of around 40,000 to 42,000 residents.

The bride, Countess Marie, is the daughter of Count Hans-Christian von Wilczek and Katharina von Hartig, and she is also descended from Princess Ida, daughter of Prince John I of Liechtenstein, adding further royal connections to the union. The wedding reception was held with close family and friends, celebrating the union of two families with deep ties to European nobility.

The Princely House of Liechtenstein was founded over 300 years ago by Prince Johann I, who secured sovereignty through the Confederation of the Rhine in 1806. This history of independence remains a point of pride for the nation. The couple, who now reside in Vienna, represent the modern face of royalty, balancing public duties with private careers. Baron Lukas earned a degree in Business Administration from Esade Business School in Barcelona, while Countess Marie pursued her studies in education sciences.

Their wedding was a blend of tradition and intimacy, highlighting the continued relevance of royal ceremonies in contemporary society





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Liechtenstein Royal Wedding Lukas Von Lattorff Marie Wilczek Prince Hans-Adam II

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