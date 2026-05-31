Next weekend, Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, will marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. The union not only marks a new chapter for the couple but also brings a close companion for the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who shares many similarities with Harriet.

The royal wedding bells will ring for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling next weekend, marking not just the start of married life for the happy couple, but also the official arrival of a new, close companion for the Princess of Wales.

Take one look at the NHS nurse fiancée of Princess Anne's son, and it is not difficult to understand why she will be a celebrated new arrival for Kate. Not only are Kate and Harriet of similar backgrounds, with both hailing from upper-middle-class families in neighbouring Berkshire and Gloucestershire, respectively, but they are also of a similar age, with Harriet being one year older at 45.

Both also have a keen interest in fashion, each owning an unmistakably similar wardrobe filled with brands like Beulah, ME+ EM, and Self Portrait. And it seems the nurse already has the Kate effect after she displayed her style flair in a romantic fuchsia dress from the ethical brand Dilli Grey, known for handmade clothing crafted by artisans in India. Dilli Grey experienced a surge in demand for the dress following Harriet's appearance, prompting them to release an updated version.

Their interests, meanwhile, are similarly intertwined: Kate is an avid supporter of all things childhood development with her Early Years work, while Harriet is a trained paediatric nurse specialist and, according to an online bio, passionate about early brain development in babies and seeing children thrive. In 2010, Harriet was a key member of a team of medics, doctors, and clinicians who helped save the life of a critically ill baby named Phineas after he was struck down by a deadly virus at just three weeks.

Enter the future Mrs Phillips, a like-minded, discreet ally for Kate, a relationship she has scarcely enjoyed given Meghan is living in Montecito, having waved goodbye to royal life, while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been shrouded in scandal since the House of York's associations with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Harriet Sperling will tie the knot to Peter Phillips in a service next weekend, a decision that has no doubt delighted the Princess of Wales.

In addition to their similar senses of style, Kate and Harriet have shared values. Harriet is a talented freelance writer and recently contributed a candid essay to Woman Alive, detailing her experiences as a single mother and her unwavering Christian faith. She wrote that her daughter and she journeyed ten years with only each other, likening them to an island, and it has often felt hard to imagine anyone joining that island.

She described the unique relationship between a single mother and her child as forged in the fires of struggles and victories, a bond characterized by love and survival against the odds. This journey has deepened her faith, teaching her to trust in God's plan and to find strength in his love.

Writing is a skill Kate also possesses, having penned a moving essay titled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World via the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The article, written in collaboration with Harvard Professor Robert Waldinger, discussed the potential harms or epidemic of disconnection of smartphones and social media.

Meanwhile, Harriet's open-armed acceptance into the Royal Family ahead of her engagement last August appears similar to that of Kate's experience. Harriet was seen laughing with King Charles and chatting with Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot last year. She was given the ultimate seal of approval as she arrived at the racecourse in Berkshire in the official carriage procession with senior royals.

Princess Anne's son and his NHS nurse fiancée will tie the knot next weekend in a service attended by multiple senior royals. Harriet is seen walking behind the Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family at the Easter Service in Windsor Castle this year. Kate, meanwhile, quickly gained a deep sense of respect from senior members of the Royal Family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now a regular at Wimbledon and Cheltenham alike, Harriet has earned praise for her fashion choices that appear to be inspired by the Princess of Wales's immaculate royal style. For her first royal Easter service, Harriet took a leaf out of Kate's playbook as she wore pieces from four of her favourite brands, and her wedding dress next weekend will no doubt be an even bigger hit.

Peter and Harriet officially announced their engagement in August last year after first being linked in May 2024. In a statement to announce the joyous news, they said both families were delighted. The wedding will mark a new chapter for Peter following the breakdown of his marriage to Canadian-born Autumn Kelly. They married in a lavish 2008 ceremony at St George's Chapel and later welcomed daughters Savannah, now 15, and Isla, 14, before separating in 2019





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