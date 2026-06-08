Royal Wedding Style: Princesses Kate, Sophie, Beatrice and Zara Tindall Steal the Show

The latest royal wedding has taken place, with Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. The royal guests, including Princess Kate, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, and Zara Tindall, all wore stunning outfits that stole the show.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more Wedding season is in full swing, and the latest couple to tie the knot are Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, and Harriet Sperling.

The couple exchanged vows in front of the King, Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family during an intimate ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. While the bride stunned in a custom ivory lace gown by Emilia Wickstead and the Pragnell family tiara, the royal guests opted for a coordinated palette of camel, green and blue tones.

Leading the way was the Princess of Wales, who chose a beige Roland Mouret dress - an unexpected yet triumphant ensemble. As explored, the day was filled with elegant royal style moments. Catherine, Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales was praised as the best-dressed guest across multiple platforms. She surprised onlookers in a cream bouclé dress by Roland Mouret, featuring a fit-and-flare silhouette with a belted waist and pleated skirt.

While this colour is often avoided by wedding guests because of its close resemblance to white, Kate's impeccably polished look quickly won over royal fashion fans. She accessorised the look with a Jane Taylor Hera straw hat, her Forever New woven clutch, Rupert Sanderson nude court shoes and Kiki McDonough morganite drop earrings.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a classic pale blue ensemble, wearing the Beulah Yahvi dress, which she owns in five colours - and is still available to buy. With its understated midi silhouette and fluted sleeves, the frock is perfect for special occasions. Sophie complemented the look with recycled accessories, including Prada pumps, a Jane Taylor hat and Sophie Habsburg bag.

Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice embraced floral elegance as the ideal choice for a summer wedding, wearing her well-loved Emilia Wickstead Brita dress in shades of green. The understated silhouette keeps the look timeless rather than trend-led. She kept accessories minimal, finishing with an Aquazzura twist clutch and nude Jennifer Chamandi pumps, allowing the dress to remain the focal point. Zara Tindall Zara Tindall opted for a familiar, polished look in a Rebecca Vallance Violetta dress.

The design featured a clean pencil silhouette, elevated with dramatic puffed short sleeves and bow detailing, all in a soft lavender tone. She teamed the outfit with Hector Lion silver mosaic earrings, alongside her go-to Anya Hindmarch clutch and Emmy London Rebecca pumps, subtly refreshed with the brand's shoe clips for a coordinated finish





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Royal Wedding Fashion Princess Kate Sophie Duchess Of Edinburgh Princess Beatrice Zara Tindall

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