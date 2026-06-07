Royal Wedding Unites Family in Joyful Celebration: Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling

King Charles and Queen Camilla join other senior royals for the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire. The day is filled with genuine smiles, elegant fashion, and heartfelt moments, offering a rare occasion of uncomplicated joy for the House of Windsor.

The Royal Family gathered for a joyous occasion-the wedding of Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips , the King's nephew-at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire . The atmosphere was one of genuine happiness, with King Charles , Queen Camilla , Prince William , and the Princess of Wales all seen smiling and engaging warmly with guests.

Even Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who at times appeared anxious about the possible presence of their parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, were put at ease by Prince William's affectionate gestures. The day was marked by a sense of collective celebration, a welcome relief from recent royal challenges. Harriet Sperling, a 45-year-old NHS nurse, looked radiant in a romantic white lace gown by Emilia Wickstead, a favored designer of the Princess of Wales.

She was escorted down the aisle by her brother Nicholas, a touching tribute to their late father Rupert Sanders. Her bridal party included Peter's daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, as well as her own daughter Georgina. The couple exchanged vows before sharing a sweet kiss as the church bells rang. Their exit was elegantly staged under a large white umbrella, held by an impromptu guard of honour formed by guests, allowing them to stay nearly dry despite the rain.

Peter Phillips, 48, is the son of Princess Anne. The ceremony was followed by a reception at Gatcombe Park, the home of Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Lawrence. The King and Queen departed early, travelling by helicopter from the church to attend the Derby at Epsom.

Meanwhile, crowds of royal fans from around the world cheered especially loudly for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who wore a cream bouclé Roland Mouret dress and a boater-style hat. The absence of Prince Harry, whose relationship with some family members remains strained, was notable but did not overshadow the day's cheerful spirit. The weather provided a minor challenge, but the couple and their guests turned it into a charming, stylish moment.

The wedding was a much-needed display of unity and goodwill for the monarchy





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