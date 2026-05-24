Royal Windsor Horse Show Under Fire After Death of Young Female Soldier

The Royal Windsor Horse Show, a popular event showcasing the Royal Horse Artillery's horse and gun displays, is under scrutiny after the death of a young female soldier. The tragic incident has sparked discussions on whether these traditional displays are safe and whether modern safety standards should be introduced.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show , an annual event featuring horse and guns displays by the Royal Horse Artillery, is facing criticism after the death of a young female soldier , Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan.

As a result of the tragic incident, there are calls for a review of safety procedures. Sullivan, 24, was reportedly dragged under a heavy gun carriage during a display witnessed by King Charles and other members of the Royal Family. The incident has sparked discussions on whether these traditional displays are safe and should be reconsidered light of modern safety standards and protective equipment





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Royal Windsor Horse Show Young Female Soldier Gun Carriage Horse Shows Critical Ride

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