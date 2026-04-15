Royals Face Security Funding Scrutiny on Australian Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private visit to Australia has drawn calls for them to cover their own security costs, sparking debate over taxpayer funding and the commercial nature of their engagements.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have encountered demands to self-fund their security during a recent tour of Australia, amid prevailing uncertainty surrounding the precise objectives of their visit.

Australian Member of Parliament David Limbrick asserted that the Sussexes should fully reimburse local law enforcement agencies for any protective services rendered throughout the week, rather than burdening taxpayers with these costs.

The royal couple are scheduled to participate in a series of private engagements over a four-day period, with planned stops in Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra. However, prior to their arrival, accusations surfaced that they were exploiting their presence in Australia for financial gain, likening their approach to using the nation as an 'ATM'.

Representatives for the Sussexes have maintained that the tour is entirely privately financed. Nevertheless, police departments in Victoria and New South Wales have acknowledged their intention to allocate additional resources to ensure public safety.

Neither of these police forces has disclosed the exact financial implications of this security provision or whether any reimbursement arrangements are in place.

During the couple's official royal tour of Australia in 2018, when they represented the late Queen, security was a provided service. This situation contrasts with their decision in 2020 to step back as senior working royals.

Mr Limbrick elaborated to reporters, stating that while a fee structure exists for police support in Victoria, any gesture of goodwill from Harry and Meghan would necessitate their full financial contribution.

The current scrutiny follows the emergence of an online petition titled 'No taxpayer-funding or official support for Harry & Meghan's private visit to Australia!', which has garnered a significant following, exceeding 46,000 signatures. Concurrently, a prominent headline in The Sydney Morning Herald reflected public sentiment, reading: 'Australia was good to Harry and Meghan. Now they want to use us as an ATM.'

Prince Harry is slated to deliver a keynote address at the InterEdge Summit on Thursday, an event designed to explore the critical intersection of individual well-being and organizational responsibility. Ticket prices for the two-day conference, hosted at Melbourne's Centrepiece venue, range from £525 for delegate passes to £1,250 for platinum tickets. A virtual ticket, granting on-demand access to Harry's speech, is priced at £260.

Furthering the commercial aspect of the tour, the Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to participate in an on-stage interview at a 'girls' weekend' retreat in Sydney, with tickets costing £1,400. Premium VIP passes for this event, held at the luxurious five-star InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel, are available for £1,675 and include a photo opportunity with Meghan.

The couple are also expected to visit a children's hospital. Prince Harry, who was compelled to relinquish his military titles upon his departure from royal duties, will attend commemorative engagements at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. The remuneration for their participation in these events remains undisclosed.

David Elliott, a former police minister, expressed to Sky News Australia that many citizens would be deeply concerned about the prospect of taxpayer-funded support, particularly in light of the couple's perceived treatment of the late Queen and King Charles.

Since relinquishing their senior royal roles, the Sussexes have undertaken various international tours, including notable visits to Colombia and Nigeria in 2024, which similarly ignited discussions regarding security funding.

Prince Harry, now residing in Montecito, California, has engaged in legal proceedings to contest the refusal of taxpayer-funded protection during his visits to Britain. The UK Home Office has consistently opposed reinstating this level of security.

A spokesperson for the couple articulated that the visit aims to underscore their ongoing dedication to promoting mental health awareness, strengthening support for the armed forces community, and championing the transformative power of connection and shared experiences to foster positive societal change





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