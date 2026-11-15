RTÉ Advertising 250 Roles Amid Funding Freeze

RTÉ advertised over 250 jobs between January 2025 and September 2026. Media Minister Patrick O'Donovan withholds €20m funding citing slow staff exits.

RTÉ has advertised more than 250 positions in less than two years, according to documents obtained via a Freedom of Information request. This aggressive hiring drive contradicts the broadcaster's public commitments to workforce reduction and coincides with a significant dispute over government financial support.

RTÉ Recruitment Contradicts Workforce Reduction Plans

Documents accessed by the Irish Mail on Sunday reveal that RTÉ advertised for multiple positions from January 2025 through September 2026. During this period, the cash-strapped broadcaster filled over 230 roles, despite ongoing financial pressures. RTÉ confirmed that only nineteen of these positions were new roles, while a spokesperson stated that over 90 percent were replacements for existing staff.

Also read RTÉ Sports Staff No Confidence in Director General Kevin Bakhurst

The broadcaster filled only 68 positions through its Voluntary Exit Programme during the same timeframe. This slow pace of exits was cited by Media Minister Patrick O'Donovan last month as a primary reason for withholding €20 million of the €260 million in State funding promised to RTÉ for next year. The discrepancy between recruitment and attrition has sparked intense scrutiny.

Minister Withholds €20 Million Funding Due to Hiring

The conflict between hiring and cutting staff has become a central issue in the relationship between the national broadcaster and the government. RTÉ admitted to advertising 255 posts between January 1, 2025, and September 25, 2026. Nearly half of these roles, totaling 114 positions, were offered as permanent jobs.

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A detailed analysis shows that 166 of these roles were external advertisements, meaning the majority were offered to candidates who did not already work with the station. Among the advertised positions was the role of Head of Podcasts, Audio, which was filled by Hugh Ormond. Ormond is responsible for commissioning the Howler Podcast, which features Ger Gilroy and has drawn significant controversy.

The recruitment list also included an expression of interest for a sports presenter within the audio division. This aligns with processes mentioned by Head of Audio Patricia Monahan during her appearance at the Oireachtas Media Committee. Additionally, the broadcaster advertised for a Director of Production and Media Services role, offering a salary ranging from €150,000 to €160,000.

RTÉ Explains Permanent Roles and Strategic Hiring

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst faced scrutiny after the new pay revelations emerged in May. The broadcaster's recent response clarifies that many roles designated as permanent in the Freedom of Information document are actually part-time positions. A spokesperson explained that part-time roles primarily address resource requirements due to seasonal variations, such as live sports coverage and special events.

Some of these temporary roles last only for a few days or weeks. The spokesperson emphasized that the vast majority of permanent roles were intended to fill vacancies created by employees leaving the organization. This includes several positions within the newsroom. The broadcaster noted that it created nineteen new positions since the beginning of 2025 to support RTÉ's five-year strategy and its Employment First policy.

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Staff Numbers Decline Despite Ongoing Recruitment Efforts

Despite the high volume of advertisements, RTÉ's overall headcount has decreased slightly. On December 31, 2025, RTÉ employed 1,801 full and part-time staff members. This represents a decline from the 1,826 employees recorded on December 31, 2024. The full-time equivalent measure, which averages out full and part-time roles, also dropped from 1,744 in 2024 to 1,714 at the end of 2025.

RTÉ reported that twelve of the 255 advertised posts have not been filled, while a further nine are currently being processed. The broadcaster provided overall staff figures for 2024 and 2025 after repeated requests for more granular data on full-time and part-time hires since 2024. A staff member reacted to the new figures by noting the contradiction of recruiting heavily while supposedly paring down the workforce.