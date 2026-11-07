RTÉ Financial Crisis Deepens as TV Licence Evasion Surges Past 720,000 Threshold

RTÉ faces a severe funding shortfall as TV licence sales drop below 720,000 in 2026, upending government funding plans and sparking political backlash.

RTÉ is facing an accelerating financial crisis driven by a sharp decline in TV licence revenues, with new government projections indicating that sales will fall below 720,000 in 2026. This figure represents a significant drop from 768,857 paid last year, signaling a 6.8 per cent yearly decline in compliance. The confidential figures, first seen by the Irish Mail on Sunday, reveal that the broadcaster is losing millions in potential income at a time when political support for state subsidies is rapidly eroding.

Growing Non-Compliance Among Households

The number of households failing to pay the mandatory TV licence fee has risen by 75 per cent cumulatively since 2022. Current estimates suggest that 50,000 fewer householders will pay the fee in 2026 compared to the previous year. Each licence costs €160, meaning the projected shortfall represents a financial gap of approximately €36.32 million when compared to 2022 revenue levels. This decline reflects both decreasing public willingness to pay and a structural shift in how audiences consume media, with over one in five households now relying on devices other than traditional television sets.

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Stakeholder Positions on Funding

RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst recently testified at an Oireachtas committee that the broadcaster is seeking an additional €1.3 billion in state funding for the period from 2029 to 2033. This request builds on a three-year multi-annual agreement reached in 2024, which included a €750 million commitment from the Coalition Government. However, cabinet ministers have expressed increasing reluctance to ratify even the half a billion euro in extra funding required for the next two years. One minister described the situation as unsustainable, noting that the political climate has changed significantly since the 2024 agreement was struck.

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Real-World Impact on Broadcasting

The precipitous drop in licence payers coincides with revelations that RTÉ made unregistered top-up payments to high-profile figures such as Ryan Tubridy during the scandal involving Patrick O'Donovan. The combination of financial mismanagement and declining revenue has created a financial cliff-edge for the national broadcaster. Data from An Post shows that only 358,000 licences were sold in the first six months of 2026, which is 20,000 fewer than the same period last year. If this trend continues, the total number of licences sold in 2026 will be well below initial coalition estimates of 750,000.

Future Steps and Political Fallout

With the estimated number of evasions rising from 235,500 in 2022 to 365,000 in 2025, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport acknowledges a step-change in non-compliance. The government is now signaling that multi-annual funding models like the 2024 agreement will not be repeated in 2027. RTÉ executives have confirmed their desire for €260 million annually for a further five-year plan after 2028, but ministers warn this will be negotiated in a fundamentally different financial atmosphere. The broadcaster must now navigate a period of intense scrutiny and potential funding cuts as it seeks to stabilize its operations.