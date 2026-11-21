RTÉ sports boss Declan McBennett admits he would not have hired Gery Gilroy for the Howler podcast, sparking internal revolt over transparency and diversity at the broadcaster.

RTÉ Head of Sport Declan McBennett has admitted he would not have personally hired former Newstalk presenter Gery Gilroy to host the broadcaster's flagship sports podcast, Howler. This significant confession occurred during a heated internal meeting held on Wednesday at the RTÉ Donnybrook campus. The gathering included sports staff, Montrose management members, and Director General Kevin Bakhurst. Sources present reported that the admission came after McBennett was directly questioned about the hiring decision under intense pressure from colleagues.

McBennett's Admission Sparks Internal Revolt

During the hour-long meeting, staff members pressed McBennett on the rationale behind the appointment. One attendee told the Mother Sunday that McBennett eventually stated he would not have made the hire if it were up to him alone. This revelation has intensified existing tensions within the sports department. The National Union of Journalists sports chapel passed a unanimous motion of no-confidence in the RTÉ leadership team just last week. That motion cited embarrassment and dishonour brought to the organization by the Gilroy appointment. The internal unrest suggests a deep disconnect between senior management and frontline journalists.

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Questioning the Hiring Process and Salary Claims

Questions regarding the selection mechanism were raised by both staff and the Oireachtas Media Committee. McBennett only learned of Gilroy's appointment four days before the public announcement. RTÉ has denied reports that Gilroy receives €190,000 plus allowances for the role. However, it is believed he joined RTÉ's highest earner list after contact from Hugh Ormond, now Head of Podcasts. Ormond approached Gilroy earlier this year with the concept for a daily sports podcast. At a recent committee session, RTÉ officials defended the process. Head of Audio Patricia Monahan clarified that Gilroy was not hired through a standard expression of interest but was deemed the most appropriate candidate directly.

Controversy Over Lack of Female Sports Coverage

Another major point of contention involves the content of the Howler podcast. Sports personnel expressed concern that female sports have hardly featured in the new show since it began broadcasting last month. Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch stated that management aims to attract an 18- to 35-year-old male audience. This explanation infuriated some staff who believe young men are also interested in women's sports. One source described the management's view as dinosaur-like. Director General Kevin Bakhurst assured staff that he was also concerned about the lack of female sports stars. He acknowledged the need to improve diversity in future programming decisions.

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Direcstor General Defends Culture and Transparency

Kevin Bakhurst addressed concerns about internal applicants who were rejected for the role. Staff asked how they could improve future applications, specifically regarding showreels. Bakhurst replied that a showreel is a key ingredient for any application. Management admitted they did not know if Gilroy provided one. Bakhurst had warned the packed room not to speak to media or politicians about the department. This directive came as he attempted to manage the fallout from the NUJ's vote of no-confidence. The union statement claimed the executive failed to create a transparent culture where every voice is valued.

Broader Implications for RTÉ Leadership

The situation highlights ongoing friction between RTÉ and its leadership. The Oireachtas Media Committee viewed the appointment as a potential reverse Newstalk takeover. Chairman Alan Kelly suggested the process resembled head-hunting rather than open recruitment. Senior leadership appeared hoarse while defending the circumstances on November 4. The combination of salary rumors, lack of transparency, and content criticism has eroded staff trust. The ongoing dispute may require further structural changes to restore morale at RTÉ Sports.