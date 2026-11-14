RTÉ Sports Staff No Confidence in Director General Kevin Bakhurst

RTÉ sports presenters and staff express no confidence in Director General Kevin Bakhurst after a dispute over the Howler podcast recruitment process.

RTÉ sports staff members are leading an internal charge against Director General Kevin Bakhurst and his executive team following a public dispute over the appointment of a new sports podcast presenter. The revolt erupted into open conflict this week when sixty staff members, including household names like Jacqui Hurley, Darragh Moloney, Paul O'Flynn, Clare MacNamara, and Eamon Horan, issued a strongly worded statement expressing no confidence in the senior leadership.

The Core Details and Mechanism of the Revolt

The coordinated action by RTÉ sports personnel stems from a meeting held on a Wednesday evening, which saw the reformation of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) sports chapel. During this gathering, senior programme editors and producers from television, radio, and online departments convened to address what they described as a significant breakdown in trust within the broadcaster's management. The group issued a unanimous statement condemning the recent handling of recruitment processes, marking a severe escalation in the internal culture war at Ireland's public service broadcaster.

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The immediate trigger for this collective action was the disastrous appearance of RTÉ senior leadership at the Oireachtas Media Committee on November 4. Director General Kevin Bakhurst, Deputy Director General Adrian Lynch, and Head of Audio Patricia Monahan attempted to defend the circumstances surrounding the appointment of former Newstalk presenter Ger Gilroy to host the new daily sports podcast titled Howler. The public defense provided by these executives at the committee hearing failed to satisfy internal staff, who viewed the explanations as insufficient and contradictory.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

At the heart of the controversy is the specific mechanism used to appoint Ger Gilroy, which RTÉ initially claimed involved a standard expressions-of-interest process. Patricia Monahan, the Head of Audio, stated during the Oireachtas hearing that Gilroy had applied through this process. However, she subsequently clarified that while he did not apply via the standard method, he participated in an expression-of-interest process and was ultimately deemed the most appropriate candidate. This clarification led to accusations from Committee Chairman Alan Kelly that the process amounted to head-hunting and represented a reverse takeover of RTÉ by Newstalk personnel.

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Ger Gilroy provided a different perspective on his recruitment in an interview with The Irish Times following the committee meeting. He stated that he received a direct call from Hugh Ormond, RTÉ's head of podcasts and a former Newstalk colleague, who pitched the daily sports podcast concept to him. This direct outreach contradicted the narrative of a transparent, open competitive process, fueling suspicions among RTÉ staff that opaque deal-making was still prevalent at the highest levels of the organization.

Impact on Staff Morale and Organizational Trust

The NUJ sports chapel statement outlined that the recent events have brought embarrassment, dishonor, and ridicule to RTÉ, calling it a debacle presided over by the senior leadership team. The staff emphasized that they had been consistently told that the era of murky practices, secret deals, and a lack of transparency was in the past. However, the events of the last few weeks have demonstrated to them that, contrary to these assurances, very little has actually changed at the executive level.

The statement further criticized the director general and deputy director general for falsely framing the opinion and motivation of staff who criticized the recruitment process. The NUJ members rejected these characterizations as maligned representations of their views and argued that such comments were at fundamental odds with RTÉ's public reassurances that truth matters. The staff noted that RTÉ's cultural charter identifies respect, accountability, and courage as core tenets, all of which have been signed up to by employees but are now seriously called into question by the irregularities in the recruitment process.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

Beyond the immediate diplomatic fallout, the staff highlighted significant financial and operational concerns. The statement noted that the financial implications are of grave concern at a time when the organization is facing a severe cash and funding shortfall. The apparent a-la-carte adherence to transparent HR practices has aggrieved sports staff who face long-standing issues, including incorrect grading, limited career progression, and a lack of programme resourcing. Additionally, there is significant concern regarding under-investment in technology within the sports department.

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In response to the unrest, RTÉ's Leadership Team issued a statement rejecting the characterization of these events and the conclusions referenced in the anonymous email sent by the newly formed NUJ Sports Chapel. The broadcaster acknowledged receipt of the email and stated it would respond in due course via Chief People Officer Annette Malone. RTÉ confirmed that Director General Kevin Bakhurst is scheduled to meet with RTÉ Sport staff next week to discuss the recent events, and that RTÉ representatives will attend next week's quarterly TUG meeting as well as a separate meeting with the NUJ.

This upcoming meeting represents a direct showdown between Director General Kevin Bakhurst and a unified sports department. The situation highlights the deepening rift between the executive management and the creative staff responsible for the broadcaster's most visible content. As RTÉ navigates this internal crisis, the outcome of these scheduled meetings will likely determine the future direction of transparency and accountability within the organization's sports division.