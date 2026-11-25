A rare RTX 5060 gaming PC drops to under $750 during the 2026 Black Friday sales, offering significant savings despite ongoing DDR4 limitations and component shortages.

A rare and highly anticipated deal has emerged in the PC gaming market, offering a system equipped with an Nvidia RTX 5060 discrete graphics card for a price point that defies current economic trends. PC Gamer journalist Jacob highlighted this unexpected opportunity, noting that such a configuration is virtually unheard of in 2026, a year marked by persistent memory shortages that have inflated hardware costs across the industry. The specific configuration features an Intel Core i5 14400F processor and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, presenting a compelling entry-level option for new gamers who previously faced barriers due to escalating component prices.

Market Analysis of RTX 5060 Pricing

Jacob, a long-time hardware analyst who began reviewing gaming systems over two years ago, expressed surprise at the availability of an RTX 5060 build for less than $900, let alone at a significantly lower price point. This specific deal offers the rig for nearly half of its Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, making it $200 cheaper than the next most affordable alternative currently available on the market. The timing coincides with the Black Friday sales period, creating a temporary window where budget-conscious consumers can access high-performance hardware that was previously inaccessible due to the broader memory crisis affecting global supply chains.

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Performance Benchmarks and Gaming Results

Performance testing conducted by PC Gamer demonstrates that the RTX 5060 delivers solid frame rates across a variety of demanding titles when configured for 1080p resolution on high or maximum settings. In Black Myth Wukong, the card achieved an average of 64 frames per second, trailing slightly behind the RTX 5060 Ti which managed 74 frames per second under identical conditions. Similarly, Cyberpunk 2077 ran at an average of 46 frames per second with Ray Tracing set to Ultra, while F1 24 produced a smooth 73 frames per second on Ultra High settings, confirming its viability for modern AAA gaming experiences.

Additional benchmarks reveal strong performance in both sci-fi and strategy genres, with Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition averaging 87 frames per second and Total War: Warhammer 3 reaching 78 frames per second at 1080p Ultra. Interestingly, Homeworld 3 saw the RTX 5060 slightly outperform the RTX 5060 Ti, averaging 109 frames per second compared to 108 frames per second. Titles like The Talos Principle 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 further illustrate the card's capability, with average frame rates of 52 and 46 respectively, proving that the 8 GB of VRAM is sufficient for most 1080p gaming sessions despite limitations at higher resolutions.

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Hardware Specifications and Component Limitations

The primary trade-off in this build is the inclusion of 16 GB of single-channel DDR4 RAM, which may result in slightly lower frame rates compared to systems utilizing dual-channel DDR5 memory. Jacob warns that running a single DIMM slot can impact performance metrics, suggesting that users minimize background applications to free up system resources for gaming. Despite this limitation, the system outperforms many competitors that rely on integrated graphics, and the Intel Core i5 14400F remains a robust six-core (ten-thread) processor suitable for gaming tasks, provided the motherboard BIOS is updated to address known stability issues with 14th Gen Intel chips.

Expert Perspective on Budget PC Gaming

Jacob, who has over a decade of experience in hardware journalism and holds a background in philosophy, emphasized the significance of this deal for prospective PC gamers on tight budgets. His journey began at age 12 with a negative experience at a local repair store, leading him to advocate for transparency and value in the PC building community. He has since worked with major publications including PCGamesN, TechRadar, and Pocket-lint, establishing a reputation for thorough hardware analysis. This particular RTX 5060 deal represents a rare moment of accessibility in a market dominated by price inflation, offering a viable path into PC gaming that was previously closed to many enthusiasts.