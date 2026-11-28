An RTX 5070 gaming PC is available for under $1500 during Cyber Week, offering superior 1440p performance compared to RTX 5060 Ti models in key benchmarks.

PC Gamer hardware editor Jacob Robinson has identified an RTX 5070 gaming PC deal priced within the $1000-$1500 range that defies typical market trends during the post- Black Friday shopping period. This specific configuration arrives as the retail landscape shifts from Black Friday promotions into Cyber Monday, offering a high-end graphics card in a pre-built system that is usually scarce in this affordable bracket. The availability of such hardware challenges the prevailing notion that the mid-tier segment has become a desert for viable gaming PC deals.

Comparative RTX 5070 Benchmark Performance

The RTX 5070 significantly outperforms the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB Palit Dual in various gaming scenarios, frequently converting what would be sub-60 frames per second choppiness into smooth 60+ frames per second gameplay. In Black Myth Wukong running at 1440p High settings, the RTX 5070 achieves an average of 68 frames per second, while the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB Palit Dual manages only 50 average frames per second. This performance gap highlights the capability of the newer card to handle demanding titles with greater ease.

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Cyberpunk 2077 tests at 1440p with Ray Tracing Ultra settings show the RTX 5070 leading with 45 average frames per second compared to the 33 average frames per second recorded by the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB Palit Dual. F1 24 benchmarks at 1440p Ultra High settings further illustrate this advantage, with the RTX 5070 delivering 78 average frames per second against the 59 average frames per second of its competitor. These metrics demonstrate consistent superiority across different genres and graphical demands.

Performance differences persist in Homeworld 3 at 1440p Epic settings, where the RTX 5070 reaches 112 average frames per second versus 87 average frames per second for the RTX 5060 Ti. Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition at 1440p Ultra settings yields 100 average frames per second for the RTX 5070 and 75 average frames per second for the RTX 5060 Ti. The Talos Principle 2 at 1440p Ultra settings shows the RTX 5070 at 64 average frames per second compared to 44 average frames per second for the RTX 5060 Ti.

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Total War: Warhammer 3 at 1440p Ultra settings concludes the testing with the RTX 5070 achieving 81 average frames per second, significantly ahead of the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB Palit Dual at 57 average frames per second. Beyond raw frame rates, the higher starting traditionally rendered frame rate allows the RTX 5070 to deliver lower latency when frame generation features are enabled. Additionally, the RTX 5070 provides more video memory than the 8 GB version of the RTX 5060 Ti, addressing a common bottleneck in modern gaming.

System Components and Hardware Analysis

Jacob Robinson notes that while the RTX 5070 is the star of the build, the 2026 market context requires acknowledging necessary sacrifices to achieve this discounted price point. The processor in this system features six Performance Cores, which is not the fastest option available on the market but remains a solid budget choice. It is expected to outperform Core i5 14400F PCs in many scenarios, and since PC Gamer generally approves of the i5 14400F in budget rigs, the inclusion of this CPU is considered acceptable.

The system includes 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, which meets modern standards for gaming performance. Visual inspection of the listing suggests the RAM might be configured in dual-channel mode, although this is not explicitly confirmed in the text. Even if the system is running on a single channel, the inclusion of fast DDR5 memory provides a better foundation than slower DDR4 alternatives often found in budget builds. The combination of these components creates a balanced machine that prioritizes graphical power.

Market Availability and Cyber Week Outlook

The $1000-$1500 segment has historically been difficult to navigate for consumers seeking value, yet this RTX 5070 PC emerges as a compelling option in that specific price bracket. Jacob Robinson identifies this as the gaming PC he would personally purchase for under $1500, highlighting its immediate appeal to mid-range enthusiasts. The deal appeared unexpectedly after Black Friday passed, suggesting it may have been overlooked by early shoppers or released as a late-cycle promotion.

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Current stock levels for similar high-performance systems vary, with previous favorites like an RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC already selling out. The persistence of this RTX 5070 offer through Cyber Monday and the remainder of Cyber Week represents a rare opportunity for buyers. PC Gamer continues to monitor such developments, providing readers with curated selections of the best deals as they emerge from the post-holiday retail landscape.