Rub Terry Jones's Bottom for Luck: Statue Unveiled in Monty Python Star's Hometown

A new statue of Monty Python's Terry Jones has been unveiled in Colwyn Bay, Wales, with his daughter encouraging fans to rub the sculpture's bottom for good luck. The statue depicts Jones as the nude organist from the iconic comedy troupe's Flying Circus.

A bronze statue of the late Monty Python star Terry Jones has been unveiled in his hometown of Colwyn Bay , north Wales, prompting a playful invitation from his daughter, Sally Jones, for fans to rub the statue's bottom for good luck.

The sculpture, created by Nick Elphick in consultation with the Jones family, depicts Jones as the nude organist, a memorable character from Monty Python's Flying Circus. The unveiling drew thousands of attendees, including fellow Python members Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam, who enthusiastically participated in the inaugural 'bottom rubbing' tradition. The project was funded by over £120,000 raised by fans globally, with support from other prominent figures like John Cleese, Eric Idle, Emma Thompson, Steve Coogan, and Suzy Eddie Izzard.

The statue serves as a tribute to Jones's life and career, acknowledging his deep connection to Colwyn Bay, where he was born before his family relocated. He remained a patron of the local Theatre Colwyn, contributing to its renovation. Beyond his comedic work, Jones was a respected author and historian, and his family hopes the statue will offer solace to those affected by dementia, a rare form of which he succumbed to at the age of 77.

The choice to portray him as the nude organist was deliberate, reflecting Jones's preference for a whimsical and unconventional representation rather than a straightforward portrait. Sculptor Elphick emphasized the importance of capturing Jones's smile, iterating through ten different facial expressions to achieve the desired effect. The unveiling event culminated in a rendition of Monty Python's iconic song, Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, led by Palin and Gilliam.

Dilwyn Price, chairman of Conwy Arts Trust, highlighted the statue's significance as a lasting testament to Jones's legacy and his Welsh heritage. The statue is expected to become a popular landmark and a symbol of the town, with the playful tradition of rubbing the bottom for luck potentially becoming a beloved local custom. The outpouring of support for the project demonstrates the enduring impact of Monty Python and the affection held for Terry Jones by fans worldwide.

The statue is not just a memorial but a celebration of a life dedicated to comedy, creativity, and a deep connection to his roots





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