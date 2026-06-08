Ruben Dias Reportedly Reconnects With Daniela Melchior After Split From Maya Jama

Manchester City star Ruben Dias, recently separated from Maya Jama, is said to be back in touch with actress Daniela Melchior, with sightings at events and mutual social media activity sparking rumors.

Maya Jama 's former partner Ruben Dias , the Manchester City footballer, has reportedly re-established contact with actress Daniela Melchior not long after ending his relationship with the Love Island host.

Dias and Jama amicably concluded their 18-month romance in April. Following the split, rumors circulated alleging Dias had cheated, claims which he has repeatedly and emphatically denied. New reports now suggest that Dias has been interacting with Melchior, a Portuguese actress known for her roles in The Suicide Squad and Fast X. She was observed attending Portugal's pre-World Cup friendly match against Chile, an event where Dias played.

Further fueling speculation, the two were also present at the same music festival during the previous month. Social media activity has added to the chatter, with both having liked each other's posts, including Melchior liking a magazine cover featuring Dias and Dias liking photos of Melchior in various outfits. Maya Jama herself has recently spoken publicly about the breakup for the first time, offering her perspective on love and privacy.

Appearing to respond to podcast discussions about her relationship, she posted a statement emphasizing her philosophy: she is an 'all or nothing' person who loves intensely and does not engage in casual dating. She acknowledged that despite attempts to keep her personal life private, public scrutiny is inevitable. Jama made it clear that the decision to end the relationship was her own and should not be influenced by outside opinion.

Her statement, which received significant support, highlighted her commitment to living loudly and authentically, concluding that when a relationship ends, it ends. Ruben Dias has addressed the infidelity allegations directly in a detailed social media post. He expressed frustration that the false stories had reached even his elderly grandfather, which prompted him to speak out. Dias unequivocally stated that he did not cheat and that his relationship with Jama was built on mutual respect.

He described the claims as clickbait narratives designed to portray him negatively. While he admitted that the reasons for their breakup are private and handled maturely, he felt compelled to defend his character against persistent lies. He also denied attempting to 'toe-dip'-a practice of briefly following someone on social media to gauge interest-with other women before the split, though reports specifically mention a brief interaction with model Catarina Duraes, which he has not directly commented on.

Meanwhile, Daniela Melchior's career continues to ascend, with major film franchises to her credit, adding another layer to the ongoing public fascination with the interconnected personal lives of these celebrities





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ruben Dias Maya Jama Daniela Melchior Breakup Reconnection Social Media Love Island

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Wood embarrassed away from Nottingham ForestChris Wood’s first World Cup warm-up game away from Nottingham Forest has ended in disaster as New Zealand were thumped 4-0 by Haiti. Ruben Providence, Lenny Jo

Read more »

Wardens of Avalon is knightly ARPG with an intriguing touch of… wait, city repair?Together at last.

Read more »

Maya Jama's Bold Aftersun Look and Response to Split from Ruben DiasMaya Jama appeared on Love Island Aftersun in a sheer lace dress, addressing her recent breakup with footballer Ruben Dias and his social media behavior. She emphasized her all-or-nothing approach to love, while Dias denied cheating amid 'toe-dipping' allegations.

Read more »

Noah Donohoe may have ‘lost touch with reality’ prior to death, inquest is toldHowever, jurors also heard a statement from a second expert who concluded 'there is no psychiatric explanation for Noah’s disappearance or death'

Read more »