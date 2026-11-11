Rubrik Expands Cloud Cyber Recovery to Cover AWS, Azure, GitHub and Google BigQuery

Rubrik launches agentless, immutable backup for Google BigQuery and extends its cyber recovery suite across AWS, Azure DevOps, GitHub and Google Cloud Storage, offering continuous protection and rapid recovery for critical workloads.

Rubrik announced a broad expansion of its cyber recovery platform on 11 November 2026, adding agentless, immutable backup for Google BigQuery and extending its Hourglass agent security project. The update also brings continuous recovery capabilities to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure DevOps, GitHub and Google Cloud Storage, positioning the company as a leader in tri‑cloud cyber resilience.

New Agentless Backup for Google BigQuery

Rubrik's general availability release includes a fully agentless, immutable backup solution for Google BigQuery. The feature allows enterprises to protect analytical data without installing additional software on their BigQuery instances, reducing attack surface and simplifying compliance with data retention regulations.

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Expanded AWS Cyber Recovery Features

For AWS customers, Rubrik now offers near‑real‑time deletion detection, impact investigation, sensitive data blast radius reporting and surgical recovery. The platform flags the removal of critical cloud resources within seconds, presents the latest clean recovery point, and enables security teams to act immediately. Impact investigation consolidates all alerts related to AWS workloads into a single view, while blast radius reporting shows whether sensitive data was affected, supporting rapid compliance responses. Surgical recovery removes malicious files from virtual machines and rolls forward clean changes, minimizing data loss compared to full VM rollbacks.

Autonomous Business Recovery for Cloud Applications

Rubrik's Autonomous Business Recovery (ABR) now covers a wider range of AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Amazon Elastic Container Registry, AWS Lambda functions and Amazon Simple Storage Service. ABR establishes preemptive clean points through its Recovery Engine, automatically identifying a safe state before an incident occurs. The solution restores entire applications-including data, configurations and dependency order-allowing organizations to resume revenue‑supporting services quickly.

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DevOps Protection Enterprise Edition

The new DevOps Protection Enterprise Edition integrates detection, investigation and recovery for GitHub and Azure DevOps. Anomaly detection continuously baselines audit logs and correlates them with backup metadata to flag suspicious identity activity. Blast radius investigation provides a categorized view of affected assets across repositories, commits, pipelines and settings, enabling precise restoration of only the unwanted changes.

Strategic Positioning and Market Impact

Rubrik's CEO, Anneka Gupta, emphasized that the expansion equips organizations with the tools needed to confront modern threats that exploit compromised identities and cloud APIs. By offering continuous cyber resilience from detection through recovery, Rubrik aims to simplify the complex decision landscape for enterprises seeking tri‑cloud protection. The company's enhanced capabilities are expected to influence vendor selection, as businesses look for integrated solutions that reduce manual recovery effort and accelerate time to restore critical services.

Future Outlook and Next Steps

Rubrik plans to roll out additional cloud services in the coming months, with a focus on deepening integration with containerized workloads and serverless functions. The company will also expand its Hourglass agent security project to provide real‑time threat intelligence across all supported clouds. Enterprises adopting the new platform can expect faster incident response times, reduced data loss, and a more streamlined recovery workflow across their multi‑cloud environments.