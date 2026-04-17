Ruby Rose's 2011 Essay Resurfaces Amid Katy Perry Sexual Assault Allegations

A decade-old personal essay by Ruby Rose detailing a night out with Katy Perry in Melbourne has resurfaced, offering a different perspective on Rose's recent claims of sexual assault by the pop star. The essay describes an incident of public intoxication and vomiting, while Rose's recent allegations focus on non-consensual sexual contact. Victoria Police are investigating the claims.

A decade-old article written by Ruby Rose has resurfaced, shedding new light on the actress's recent allegations that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her in August 2010. The essay, published by the Herald Sun in 2011, details a boisterous night out at Melbourne 's Grand Hyatt, where an intoxicated Rose confessed to vomiting on Perry's foot after crashing a high school formal.

Rose described the incident as a "spectacularly lost dignity" moment and admitted to consuming numerous drinks despite a recent attempt at sobriety. She wrote, "What I do remember thinking was: ‘I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?’ Well, not stopping at one drink, or ten, and then vomiting on Katy's foot was the answer." Despite this account, Rose insisted that "nothing horrific happened" and considered the evening "one of the best decisions of my life." However, over the weekend, Rose publicly claimed that Perry had sexually assaulted her during that same night, stating she was "resting" on a friend's lap when the alleged incident occurred. She described the encounter as taking "almost two decades to say this publicly," emphasizing the profound impact of trauma and sexual assault. A representative for Katy Perry vehemently denied Rose's allegations, calling them "categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies." The representative also pointed to Rose's "well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named." Footage from the 2010 event has since emerged, showing Perry attending a high school formal and entertaining students with songs. While Rose is not visible in the video, Perry later shared a photo of them together that night with the caption, "I crashed a PROM and I liked it." A former manager of the nightclub confirmed their presence, stating both stars had consumed excessive alcohol and were escorted out discreetly. Victoria Police have confirmed they are investigating the historical sexual assault allegations, with detectives from the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team examining the incident. Rose has since posted on Threads that she is unable to comment further on the ongoing police investigation, stating, "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward." The resurfaced essay paints a picture of a wild and perhaps regrettable night out, contrasting with the more serious allegations of sexual assault that have since been leveled. The juxtaposition of Rose's own past descriptions of the night, focusing on lost dignity and excessive drinking, with her current claims of sexual assault, has drawn significant public attention and scrutiny. The narrative presented in her 2011 essay appears to downplay any negative experiences, even calling the night "one of the best decisions of my life," a stark contrast to the trauma she now claims to have endured for nearly two decades. The focus on vomiting on Perry's foot in the earlier account, while framed as an embarrassing but ultimately harmless mishap, now takes on a different significance in light of the sexual assault claims. It raises questions about the timeline of Rose's recollection and the potential for differing interpretations of events that transpired under the influence of alcohol. The situation is further complicated by Perry's team's strong denial and their reference to Rose's past public statements. The ongoing police investigation underscores the seriousness of the allegations, even as the public grapples with the conflicting narratives presented by the two individuals involved. The police statement confirms an investigation into a "historical sexual assault" that occurred in Melbourne in 2010 at a licensed premises, lending official weight to Rose's claims. Rose's statement on Threads, indicating her inability to speak publicly due to the police investigation, suggests a deliberate effort to allow the authorities to conduct their inquiry without interference. This move, while necessary for the investigation, also leaves the public and media in a state of waiting for further developments. The phrase "standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief" implies that the burden of public discourse was weighing on Rose, and the investigation offers a framework for resolution and potential healing. The complexity of this situation lies in the deeply personal nature of the allegations, the passage of time, and the differing accounts of the events. The resurfacing of Rose's own words from a decade ago adds a layer of intrigue and debate to the unfolding story, forcing a careful examination of memory, perception, and the impact of alleged trauma





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