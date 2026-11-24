President Trump awarded Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a closed-door ceremony. This follows his disbarment, bankruptcy, and the $148 million defamation judgment related to 2020 election claims.

Rudy Giuliani, the disbarred former mayor of New York City, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday. The high civilian honor was presented during a closed-door ceremony at the White House. President Donald Trump honored Giuliani for his perceived contributions to the nation.

White House Ceremony Details

The White House did not immediately confirm the event or release any photographs. This lack of public documentation contrasts with the usual visibility of such awards. Giuliani had previously confirmed the upcoming ceremony in an interview with Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice. He stated the President intended to present the award at the Oval Office.

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Father and Son Celebrate Leadership

Andrew Giuliani praised his father at the ceremony. He highlighted Giuliani's role as America's Mayor after the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Andrew noted that Giuliani was named Time's Person of the Year that same year. He drew parallels between his father's leadership in New York and current national efforts.

2020 Election and Legal Consequences

Giuliani faced severe professional repercussions for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. New York and Washington, DC authorities disbarred him from practicing law. He was among several allies who filed legal challenges nationwide. President Trump later pardoned Giuliani and others involved in these schemes.

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Financial Settlement With Georgia Workers

Legal battles significantly impacted Giuliani's financial standing. A jury ordered him to pay $148 million to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss in December 2023. He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly after the ruling. In January 2025, he reached a confidential settlement to resolve the judgment.

Ongoing Impact and Future Outlook

Giuliani retains his homes in New York and Florida. He agreed not to defame the election workers again as part of the deal. Critics point to the contradiction between the medal and his disbarment. Supporters view the award as recognition of his past crime-fighting record.