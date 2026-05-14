Rudy Giuliani Returns to Airwaves After Hospital Stay, Health Complications

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani will return to the airwaves tonight after being rushed to hospital and read his last rites last week. Giuliani was admitted to a Florida hospital on May 3 after developing pneumonia, which his team said was made more serious by 9/11-related restrictive airway disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He required a mechanical ventilator and a priest visited him to read him his last rites last Monday. Giuliani was moved out of ICU last Wednesday, with his primary care physician calling it a miracle.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to American politics.. and unlock 3 FREE months ofFormer New York mayor Rudy Giuliani will return to the airwaves tonight after he was rushed to hospital and read his last rites last week.

'Mayor Giuliani appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers and looks forward to being back with his audience and regular viewers, behind the microphone and in front of the camera,' Giuliani's spokesman Ted Goodman said in a statement. Giuliani will be back on his shows starting at 7pm Wednesday on Lindell TV. The 81-year-old will then broadcast a livestream at 8pm to cover Donald Trump's landmark trip to China.

Giuliani was admitted to a Florida hospital on May 3 after developing pneumonia, which his team said was made more serious by 9/11-related restrictive airway disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. So severe was his condition that Giuliani required a mechanical ventilator and a priest visited him to read him his last rites last Monday. He was moved out of ICU last Wednesday, with his primary care physician calling it a miracle.

'And all the prayers from around, it's like a miracle,' Dr. Maria Ryan said. 'This guy's got nine lives, today he's doing much better. ' Giuliani, who served as New York mayor from 1994 to 2001, was left with lasting health complications after the September 11 attacks.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024 He has battled back from multiple health scares, including a broken back sustained in a car crash in New Hampshire last August. He suffered a fractured thoracic vertebra, lacerations, bruising and injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Giuliani ran for the US Senate against Hillary Clinton in 2000 but dropped out after being diagnosed with prostate cancer





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rudy Giuliani Politics Health Hospital Stay Pneumonia 9/11-Related Restrictive Airway Disease Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Mechanical Ventilator Priest Last Rites Miracle Health Complications September 11 Attacks New York City Mayor US Senate Hillary Clinton Prostate Cancer Car Crash Fractured Thoracic Vertebra Lacerations Bruising Injuries To Left Arm And Lower Leg

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