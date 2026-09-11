England face Australia in Rugby League World Cup wheelchair semi-final as Rob Hawkins targets third title

England take on Australia in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Wollongong on Tuesday, with star player Rob Hawkins hoping to help his side become the first nation to win the trophy three times.

England face Australia in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup semi-final in Wollongong on Tuesday at 08:45 GMT, aiming to move one step closer to becoming the first nation to lift the trophy on three occasions.

The men's and women's teams have already returned home, leaving the wheelchair squad to defend the title England won in Manchester four years ago. Rob Hawkins, a key part of the England side, has overcome chronic fatigue syndrome to become one of the stars of the international game. The England and Halifax Panthers wing only took up rugby league in 2014 after being bedbound for 18 months, and following a quirk of fate.

Also read 2026 Women's Rugby League World Cup: Australia reach final after Fiji scare

Rob Hawkins Accidental Discovery Of Wheelchair Rugby

Before his condition, Hawkins was very sporting and athletic. He had been doing running, football and started getting into other sports like rugby league, so he wanted to find something that interested him. He saw something on television about wheelchair basketball and tried to find his local club, which he thought was Halifax wheelchair basketball. When they went to a session, it turned out to be wheelchair rugby league instead.

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Hawkins decided to give it a try. He jumped into a chair for about 20 minutes before his body would not let him continue, but he kept wanting to go back and get better. He said it was an interesting turn of events but he does not regret any minute of staying in the sport. When he found out he could play internationally, it drove his competitiveness back out that he had not had since before the condition.

Hawkins Wins Major Wheelchair Rugby Player Awards

Hawkins won the coveted IRL Golden Boot Award in 2024 and 2025 after being voted the International Wheelchair Player of the Year. He is also Super League's reigning Wheels of Steel winner, given to the best player in the competition. Yet it did not always come so easy. His condition previously meant he had to use walking frames or rely on family members just to get to the toilet, and he also missed two years of learning at high school.

There are still times when he needs extra rest. There are days where he still goes down and rests all day long. The thing he has learned over the years is effectively trying to pace himself as much as he can.

Hawkins Reflects On Impact Of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

He said it feels weird to say, but he is happy he has had this condition because it has taught him and shown him a different aspect of life where he has connected with people he might not have done previously. England go into their semi-final against hosts Australia as favourites to reach the showpiece match.

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They followed a 98-18 victory over Wales with a 134-0 win against the USA before defeating Ireland 68-32 to top Pool A. Hawkins scored a hat-trick of tries against Ireland. Australia claimed thumping wins over New Zealand and Scotland before their momentum was checked by a 69-34 loss to France, who were runners-up four years ago.

However, having pushed England close in the 2025 Ashes, Hawkins says England will not underestimate their opponents but are relishing the challenge. He said he is excited for the pressure.

England Team Unique Motivational Gold Ladder Tradition

He added that they know Australia have been bringing a decent crowd in and that it is going to be a difficult game with the atmosphere and with the team they are facing, but they also know they are confident to go and do their game and stick to their game plan as well. Hawkins also revealed a unique motivational tool: they have some ladders in their team room and every game they have won so far they have been spray painting it gold.

They are just taking that one step up the ladder every time and looking forward to facing Australia.